Neshannock High’s Peyton Weaver had his football season cut short on Sept. 2 in a 41-34 double-overtime victory against Laurel.
After making a first down on a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter, Weaver suffered a compound fracture and had to be taken to Pittsburgh Children’s via helicopter.
The support for the senior by the Neshannock community has grown and they will be handing out t-shirts sold at the high school on Friday at noon until 7 p.m. since the Lancers play this Saturday.
“His parents will be bringing Peyton around one o’clock,” Mark Keyser said. “I will have myself, another player (Ryan Huff Jr.) and some people helping out the whole time.”
Keyser is one of the owners of The Red Zone, a sporting good store on Wilmington Road and his daughter, Brianne Nerti, designed the shirts. The Red Zone and Mary Ann Huff collaborated on the effort.
“How it came about was (Weaver’s) mother had reached out to us about trying to get some shirts made originally for the family,” Keyser said. “We took it a step further and offered it to the community and school district or whoever wanted one.”
The t-shirts are red, have the Neshannock logo and read: “Play for Peyton” with a splash design of a football player with Weaver’s number, 31.
T-shirts can still be bought at: playforpeyton.spiritsale.com.
