Wilmington High is looking for a boys basketball coach.
Robb Shimrack stepped down as the Greyhounds’ coach after three seasons at the helm. Brandy Sanford, the school’s athletic director, confirmed the move.
Sanford declined to comment.
Shimrack’s squads compiled an overall record of 5-59, including 2-20 each of the previous two seasons.
No timetable for Shimrack’s successor was provided.
