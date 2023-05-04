This winter, Section 1-2A proved to be one of the toughest in WPIAL boys basketball.
Both Aliquippa and Northgate played for the district title, with the Quips winning gold and earning PIAA silver for the second year in a row.
Individually, Shenango’s Brody McQuiston brought home some hardware as the section’s player of the year. Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey, Northgate’s Josh Williams and Stephen Goetz and South Side Beaver’s Brody Almashy joined him on the all-section team. No Laurel player was named to the all-section squad.
McQuiston, a junior guard/forward, averaged 19.7 points per game. He added 10 3-pointers.
“I thought he was a little more aggressive this year. Physically, he definitely got stronger,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “His game has gotten better. He’s worked at some things. He’s worked at getting stronger as well.
“Overall, as a team, I was pleased with how we played. We had guys who could shoot the ball as well and that opened things up for Brody,” he continued. “Although he got nominated by the coaches, it’s a testament to all the team because they have to be able to knock down shots. If they are not making shots, teams will just focus on Brody. We were a well-rounded team and he kind reaped some of the benefits of that.”
The Wildcats finished tied with Northgate for second in the section at 7-3. Shenango won its first WPIAL tournament game, but finished with three losses, the final two decided by a point apiece. The team finished 15-11 overall.
“We are disappointed with how it ended. I thought we did some good things this year,” Bob McQuiston said. “I was pleased with the run we made. A lot of teams go home after 22 games and we got four more, so we’re pleased with that.”
Section 1-2A
First Team
Brody McQuiston (Shenango), Jr.: Cameron Lindsey (Aliquippa), Jr.; Josh Williams (Northgate), Jr.; Brody Almashy (South Side Beaver), Jr.; Stephen Goetz (Northgate), Sr.
Player of the Year: Brody McQuiston (Shenango)
