A Shenango High football player visited practice on Monday after suffering a serious injury on Friday.
Michael Egetoe, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior fullback/linebacker, suffered an injury during a nonsection game against Riverside. Egetoe was life flighted to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh during the game.
“The play that he was injured it looked like a guy fell on top of him and his head hit the turf,” Shenango High coach Jimmy Graham said. “That’s from what I could see from my angle.”
Shenango went on to rally in the game for Egetoe and defeat the Panthers, 24-19.
Egetoe said he was feeling good, but declined to comment any further. The team greeted Egetoe after practice concluded.
“The kids are excited to see him,” Graham said. “It’s nice to see one of your fallen brothers at practice. Obviously, mentally, he’s with us every day. It’s just physically we have to get him back and healthy. That’s the most important thing.”
The injury Egetoe suffered was a concussion and Graham said, “Any time you bang your head and you’re a little drowsy, they’re going to take precautions and treat it for concussions to start.”
Graham said the community support has been good.
“Everybody’s great and very supportive,” Graham said. “Lots of coaches in the area, fans, everybody’s reached out to see how he’s doing. My fellow coaches...that’s what it’s about. We all compete against each other and when one of our guys goes down there’s always support from the community and the other schools’ coaches.
“They all reached out to me and were checking on him. As I would do with anybody else who is injured. You get in this little fraternity of coaches where, yeah, you’re going to compete and battle week in and week out, but when it’s all said and done you just want your kids to be healthy, move on and be very successful.”
Egetoe’s injury changes the complexion of the Wildcats’ 2023 season.
“We can build off of it and say, ‘Hey, we’re missing one of our guys.’ I think the team rallied together last week when he went down and we’ve asked some younger kids to step into roles that they probably weren’t anticipating on jumping into this quick,” Graham said. “I think they executed, for the most part, enough for us to win the game. That’s all you really ask for. It comes down to wins and losses. There was great fan support at that game. I’ve been here six years now and I don’t remember a home crowd that excited and fired up for an end of a game. I’m glad our kids performed at the end for them and pulled out the W.”
Shenango’s next game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Union High School.
“Hopefully he gives us some energy. To see him there supporting us, going through what he’s going through and facing some adversity. He’s not used to not being able to participate,” Graham said on having Egetoe on the sidelines for Thursday. “He’s a junior and I don’t think he’s missed a game yet in his career so it’s going to be a challenge for him to not want to jump onto that field. Everything happens in time. He’ll be ready to go whether it’s this year or next year.”
