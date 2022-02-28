Shenango High’s Emma Callahan excelled at the State Indoor Track and Field meet on Sunday.
The event, which wasn’t sponsored by the PIAA but rather the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association, was held at Penn State University.
Callahan won a state championship in the shot put with a heave of 50-3. The distance is a personal record for Callahan.
The Wildcats’ Will Patton and Colton Ferrucci also competed in the shot put at the state meet. Ferrucci finished ninth (49-3 1/4) and Patton took 11th (48-2).
New Castle’s Maria Owens competed in the long jump and triple jump. Owens placed fourth in the long jump at 17-11 1/2 and seventh in the triple jump at 36-8 3-4.
Wilmington’s Lindsey Martineau captured fourth place in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 9.20. The Greyhounds’ Solomon Glavach did not make the opening height in the pole vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.