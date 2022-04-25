The Laurel High baseball team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Shenango.
The Wildcats defeated Laurel, 12-2, in a WPIAL Section 2-2A game. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.
“It was absolutely necessary,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said on the importance of the win. “If Laurel would have swept us, our season’s over. They’re one of the best teams, if not the best team, in our conference right now. It was a big win. We got them again tomorrow, they’re going to come to play, we’ll have to be ready and we will be.”
“We’ve got to forget about this one in a hurry,” Laurel coach Gene DiGennaro said. “It’s one game; it’s not going to make or break a season. We need to learn from it, we need to grow and put this one behind us. Tomorrow’s a new day. The sun will shine as in baseball it always does. We have to forget what happened today. Shenango’s a very good baseball team. You have to play a near perfect game and we just didn’t have our best stuff today.”
Tino Campoli (3-0) earned the victory. He went the distance and surrendered five hits, two runs — all earned — with four walks and six strikeouts.
“He’s our ace,” Kelly said of Campoli “The last two games that he’s pitched, he has been the number one that we thought he would be. The first game of the year he was rusty, he hadn’t pitched in a real game in three years. He is back to being Tino Campoli. With Tino Campoli on the mound we can beat anybody.”
Shenango (6-3 overall, 5-3 section) outhit Laurel, 8-5.
Cameron Caldararo (1-1) took the loss. He pitched 3 2/3 innings, relinquishing six runs, seven hits — four earned — with five walks and five strikeouts.
“Cam gave me everything I wanted out of him today,” DiGennaro said. “He’s a workhorse, I said it in the past and I’ll say it again. I thought he was effective today. One bad pitch and I don’t even know if it was that bad of a pitch, just a little curveball was up and TK’s (Tyler Kamerer) an outstanding hitter and he made him pay.”
The Spartans (7-1, 6-1) had four errors to Shenango’s one.
Shenango’s Tyler Kamerer put up the first runs of the game after hitting a home run in the third inning to make it 2-0.
“I think that Tyler Kamerer is the best hitter in western Pennsylvania,” Kelly said. “You can’t get him out unless he gets himself out. If he swings at strikes he’s going to put it in play and put it in play hard.”
Shenango’s Braeden D’Angelo and Campoli had two RBIs apiece.
“My guys toughed it out,” Kelly said. “Zach Herb played the last three innings with cotton in his nose and throwing up in the dugout. The last play that was made by Caden Cook was just an exquisite play. Maybe the best infield play I saw all year. Of course, the guys quality at-bats. It’s important to have quality at-bats with quality pitching and that’s what we did today. We played Shenango High School baseball.”
Shenango knocked in two runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and five in the fifth.
The Spartans plated one run in the fourth inning and one in the fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.