Choosing a college can be daunting for any student. The visitations, the applications, the social changes and all the changes in general.
For Emma Callahan, things finally fell into place after a dozen or so college campus visits.
“I just think the college recruiting process was trying to keep everything open and going into the fall, I didn’t have a school picked out,” Callahan said.
“There was a lot of weird little things from home at Iowa. The Iowa basketball team was playing Slippery Rock. There was just a bunch of little things that made me know that it was the right choice.”
The Shenango senior committed to the Big Ten school in November for shot put. During the campus visit, Callahan met with the Hawkeyes throws coach Ray Robinson and the team.
“I think I will bring a supportive teammate. I’m really excited to work with the next level girls and be a supportive teammate,” Callahan said. “I think I’ll bring a new aspect to the team. I feel like everyone brings a different vibe to the team and I think we all meshed really well.”
Callahan reached a personal best at the WPIAL Championships last year with a throw of 49-feet, 3 1/2 inches.
Callahan uncorked a 47-foot toss her junior year to take bronze at the Adidas Indoor National Track and Field Championships.
“My third-place national finish is my biggest accomplishment, medal-wise, but another accomplishment is being a teammate,” Callahan said.
“I have a younger teammate and I enjoy being the role model and being there for everyone and making a fun atmosphere for everyone to throw in.
“My biggest team accomplishment is being around everyone and creating a good team dynamic.”
A daughter of Matt and Barb Callahan, the senior looks to finish strong in her final year at Shenango.
“For indoor I’m hoping to break the 50-foot mark and come to the state meet,” Callahan said. “I think, if God-willing, hopefully maybe get a run for the state record. I think that would be the goal for indoor and outdoor if everything goes right for me on that day.
“I think that’s one of my biggest goal this year.”
Callahan’s father also coaches for Shenango.
“She’s a special athlete,” the elder Callahan said. “Along with that, with any special athlete there’s got to be a special person. There’s a lot of commitment behind the scenes, whether in business or athletics, and she puts a lot of behind the scenes work in the weight room and practice.
“That has been unparalleled in what we’ve seen here in the area.”
Matt Callahan focuses on coaching the throwing teams.
“He’s taken Emma and a handful of others and they throw all year round,” Shenango girls coach John Montgomery said. “It’s not just track season but it’s all summer and all fall.
“She’s getting a lot of experience, with some good kids, year round.”
Callahan claimed the longest put by a ninth-grader in 2019 with a 41-4 throw. Her personal record at that time ranked her ninth in the country.
The previous record was held by Callahan’s coach Sam Seaburn, who threw for 40 ft. four inches.
“Her freshman year when she was trying out for track we were really excited. A really athletic, naturally strong kid, we knew she was going to be a good thrower,” Montgomery said. “I don’t want to say she’s thrown farther than we imagined, but I’m expecting her to beat over fifty feet. That’s ten feet farther than our previous record.”
Emma Callahan commented about her father being not just a supporter in the stands but her coach.
“It is a really special bond that we have. We’ll always have that,” she said. “Sometimes we get on each others nerves, obviously, we have those moments. All of my biggest accomplishments I’ve had he’s been right there with me.
“We both succeed and that’s really cool to have all my biggest moments with him right there by my side.”
CLIMBING THE RANKS
Callahan looks to finish strong in her senior year and as of now, she is starting strong. She had a toss of 48 feet, 9 inches at the Youngstown State High School meet, a new U.S. No. 1 and indoor personal best.
Callahan’s previous indoor record last year was 48 1/4.
“I was just working all week trying to improve from my last meet the week before and I know going into the next week it would be harder,” Callahan said. “The day of, I was feeling pretty good and felt very blessed. I’m thankful for all the opportunities.
“I think being that there’s always people that will do better. It’s really just trying to do better for myself and if it stays that way that’s awesome.”
The senior is still inches away from breaking her personal record of 49 feet 3 1/2 inches and hitting her desired mark of 50 feet.
“I think just putting it all together, I think each element in itself is there,” Callahan said. “I have certain elements I’m hitting and I think putting them together with a complete throw and hopefully we can get that mark.”
Callahan commented on the pressure going to Iowa in the fall with a U.S. No. 1 rank.
“I definitely think there’s pressure coming in, it’s a competitive sport; pressure definitely makes me work harder and want it more,” Callahan said. “It’s fun to be under the pressure and compete at a high level.”
Callahan noted her father and throwing coach was happy with the performance.
“He was very happy, he was very excited because we’re a team,” Callahan said.
“It’s definitely a one way thing and we were happy to reach that together and overall very excited.”
