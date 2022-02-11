Brody McQuiston made sure the Shenango High boys basketball team finished its section schedule on a high note.
McQuiston scored 19 first-half points on his way to a game-high 34 as the Wildcats (6-4 section, 8-13 overall) took an early lead against South Side Beaver and didn’t look back in 63-30 WPIAL Section 1-2A on Friday.
“I thought we played well and our team played hard,” McQuiston said. “My teammates got some good shots to me to help me score. Dalton Peters rebounded the ball very well, he works hard and he had a couple steals. Braden Zeigler got a couple of steals too and a lot of nice passes.”
Peters had 11 points of his own and grabbed 15 rebounds. Zeigler chipped in seven points and had seven assists.
“I thought our guards did a great job passing to the high post,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “That’s the one thing we knew we could do from watching film. Dalton (Peters) did a great job. If he was open he was knocking it down and if he wasn’t open he was dumping it down to Brody (McQuiston) and I thought those two guys did pretty well.
“Hats off to the guards because they passed up some open looks, I thought, to get the ball inside. The guards were very unselfish tonight.”
The Wildcats led 37-14 at halftime against the South Side Beaver (4-5, 7-13).
“I think our defense is pretty good. We got a lot of steals and we pressured them into some quick shots.”
The defensive pressure from Shenango kept South Side Beaver from driving the ball and forced them to shoot from the perimeter.
“That’s the one thing we kind of pride ourselves on is our defense,” coach McQuiston said. “Since I’ve been coaching the one thing we try to do is play good defense. At the beginning of the year I didn’t think we were playing good defense.
“So, we made a couple of changes. I think our defense is getting better and better every game and it kind of shows in our scores.”
Junior Kyle Lenhart chipped in a basket in the third quarter with 15 seconds left to force the mercy rule continuous clock to pull away for the win.
This is the last section matchup of the season for the Wildcats. Now the team looks to the playoffs with pairings to be released next week.
“I think we still have to get better defensively and we’ve got to be consistent. We seem like we’re playing two good games then a bad game or one good game then a bad game.” coach McQuiston said. “We’ve been on the road a lot this year; I think we play really well at home. It seems where we’re having our letdowns are on the road.
“I’m pleased with where we’re playing right now. Our goal, obviously, we finished I think 2-3 in the first half and we wanted to sweep the second half, and other than OLSH, we accomplished our goal.”
