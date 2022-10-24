The Shenango High volleyball team bounced back on Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats shook off their lone loss of the season to Neshannock last week by capturing the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Tournament.
Shenango defeated Serra Catholic in the championship game, 25-22. The Lady Wildcats finished pool play at 6-0 in Pool A. Neshannock was 5-1 in Pool B.
Kylee Rubin recorded 60 kills and 15 service points for Shenango and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 41 kills and 30 service points. Elyse Lenhart contributed 92 assists, 18 points and five aces for the Lady Wildcats, while Ashley DeCarbo delivered 24 points and 50 digs. Maria Bryant bucketed 15 points with 20 digs and Ang Butchelle slammed 14 kills.
Shenango and Neshannock both will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. The Lady Wildcats (13-1) earned the No. 2 seed and a bye.
The Lady Wildcats will play Wednesday against Monday’s winner between No. 15 Southmoreland and No. 18 Hopewell. The time and site is to be determined for Wednesday’s contest.
The Lady Lancers (11-4) captured the No. 9 seed in Class 2A and will square off against eighth-seeded Brownsville at a time and site to be determined on Wednesday.
The top four teams out of the WPIAL Class 2A bracket will move on to the state playoffs. The WPIAL Class 2A championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
