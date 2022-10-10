The Shenango High volleyball team captured a championship Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats won the Greensburg-Salem Tournament, knocking off the sixth-ranked team in the state — Avonworth — 25-22 in the championship match to finish the tournament with a 10-0 record.
Kylee Rubin had 48 kills, 16 service points and 10 blocks for Shenango, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 30 kills and 33 service points.
Elyse Lenhart notched 83 assists, 31 service points and 10 kills for the Lady Wildcats, Ashley DeCarbo delivered 21 service points and 23 digs, while Ang Butchelle blocked 14 shots.
Shenango, which is 10-0 in WPIAL Section 1-2A play, returns to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Ellwood City Lincoln.
