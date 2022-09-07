The Shenango High volleyball team cruised to a win Tuesday night.
Kylee Rubin recorded 15 kills and 14 passes to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-20, 25-12, 25-17 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over Laurel.
Emilee Fedrizzi followed with nine kills and seven passes, while Elyse Lenhart chipped in 32 assists.
Ashley DeCarbo delivered 25 passes and 11 points for the winners, while Maria Bryant added seven passes and 10 points.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 District 10, nonregion home decision to Lakeview.
The Lady Greyhounds claimed the JV match, 25-6, 25-2.
Lady Scots survive
Union picked up a 22-25, 25-13, 25-17, 10-25, 15-9 Section 1-1A road win over Beaver County Christian.
Elise Booker recorded 10 kills and 24 digs for the Lady Scots, while Ella Casalandra collected 20 assists. Isabell King contributed three kills, 13 digs and five aces for Union and Zoe Lepri slammed three kills.
Sydney Wrona scooped up 27 digs for the Lady Scots and Emma Murdock added 13. Kelly Cleaver collected five blocks, 12 kills and three aces, while Dalaina Jones delivered four kills and 15 digs.
Union won the JV match, 21-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Olivia Benedict recorded 22 digs and three kills for the Lady Scots and Miera Gunn added 15 digs. Maddie Settle supplied three kills and five digs.
Girls tennis Lady Lancers fall
Neshannock dropped a 3-2 Section 4-2A decision to Blackhawk at Pearson Park.
Elena Noga (No. 1) and Lindsey Urban (No. 2) picked up singles wins for the Lady Lancers (0-2, 0-2).
Following are the results:
BLACKHAWK 3, NESHANNOCK 2
SINGLES
1. Elena Noga (N) def. Kate Trevelline 6-2, 6-0.
2. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Lyric Knepshield 6-1, 6-1.
3. Madi White (B) def. Jules Medure 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Cora McCowin/Marissa Butcher (B) def. Sophia Covelli/Kate Daugherty 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
2. Lily Ceriani/Skye Lanham (B) def. Kat Venasco/Giada Cappabianco 7-5, 6-0.
Lady Greyhounds top foe
Wilmington breezed to a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A home win over Sharon. The match was played at Westminster College.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Megan Blasko (No. 2) and Lily Ochs (No. 3) picked up singles wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
The doubles tandem of Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (No. 2) also prevailed for Wilmington.
WILMINGTON 4 , SHARON 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Megan Messina 6-0, 6-3.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Ella Connelly 6-2, 6-1.
3. Lily Ochs (W) def. Abby Wallace 6-4, 6-3
DOUBLES
1. Katie Jennings/Katie Lapikas (S) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner (W) def. Abbey Baron/Rachel Lewis 6-3, 6-4.
Cross country
Wilmington splits
The Greyhounds’ boys squad knocked off Hickory in a District 10 meet, 19-38. Wilmington’s girls dropped a 15-50 setback to the Lady Hornets.
Tully Caiazza placed third for the Wilmington boys in 17:42 and Akito Hatch was sixth in 19:10. Collin Buckwalter was eighth for the Greyhounds in 19:28 and Pierce Nagel came in ninth in 20:28.
Emma Mason placed second for the Lady Greyhounds in 21:36.
Boys soccer
Wilmington and Hickory tie
The Greyhounds and Hickory ended their game in a 2-2 tie after double overtime.
Joe Saterlee posted both goals for the Greyhounds.
Skyler Sloan had six saves for Wilmington.
Girls soccer
Wilmington defeats Meadville
The Lady Greyhounds grabbed a 2-1 away victory over Meadville thanks to Analiese Hendrickson.
Hendrickson scored a goal on a pass from Sarah Thomas in the second half to lead Wilmington to the District 10, nonregion victory over the Lady Bulldogs.
Annalee Gardner struck first for Wilmington (3-0-0) in the first half after an assist from Genevieve Glavach. Meadville tied the game at 1 before halftime.
