The Shenango High volleyball team continues to roll.
The Lady Wildcats breezed to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-13 WPIAL Section 1-2A home victory over visiting Laurel on Thursday.
Kylee Rubin recorded 14 kills and seven points for Shenango (8-0 section), while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 10 kills and 18 points. Elyse Lenhart added 22 assists for the winners.
No individual stats were provided by Laurel (4-4).
Shenango won the JV match, 27-25, 25-17
Mohawk falls
Beaver knocked off the Lady Warriors in Section 1-2A action, 25-6, 25-23, 25-20.
Audrey Magno paced Mohawk with 11 digs, four kills and four aces. Jenna Barth and Chloe Fadden each supplied eight digs.
Carmen Hart and Deyani Revis recorded 14 digs apiece, while Revis added three kills. Estelle Winck scooped up six digs.
Mohawk lost the JV match, 25-10, 25-20.
Malayna McBride contributed six digs and three kills for the Lady Warriors, while Carmen Hart and Aaliyah Sizer-Anderson both delivered eight digs.
Girls tennis
Neshannock team ousted
The season is over for Neshannock.
Lady Lancers juniors Lindsey Urban and Elena Noga finished fourth in the WPIAL Section 4-2A Doubles Tournament. The event was held at Blackhawk High School.
The tandem of Urban and Noga were defeated by Central Valley High School in the consolation round, 6-1 6-0.
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 3-2 District 10, Region 1-2A road contest to Sharon.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Megan Blasko (No. 2) earned singles wins for Wilmington.
Following are the results:
SHARON 3,
WILMINGTON 2
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Megan Messina 6-0, 6-0.
2. Megan Blasko (W) def. Ella Connelly 6-2, 6-0.
3. Abby Wallace (S) def. Lily Ochs 6-4, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Katie Jennings/Katie Lapikas (S) def. Ami Hatch/Eleanor Furimsky 6-4, 7-5.
2. Abbey Baron/Rachel Lewis (S) def. Anna Ramirez/Eryn Conner 6-1, 6-3.
Girls golf Hoover, Settle compete
Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover and Alexandria Settle participated in the District 10 Girls Class 2A Individual Tournament. The two-round event is being held at Meadville Country Club.
Hoover is tied for 10th with an 89. Settle is 29th with a 114.
Kate Stowers of West Middlesex leads the way with a three-under 69.
The top four golfers advance to the state championship.
Girls soccer
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 2-1 District 10, Region 1-1A home verdict to Mercer.
Annalee Gardner scored off a feed from Sarah Dieter in the first half to put the Lady Greyhounds (2-1, 8-3) up 1-0.
The Lady M’s tied the game at 1 just before halftime and took the lead for good with about 15 minutes remaining in the second half.
Wilmington’s Taylor Kendall notched five saves in goal.
