ST. MARYS — The Shenango High volleyball team couldn’t get anything going Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats came up short in dropping a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal-round decision to Philipsburg-Osceola at St. Marys High School.
The Lady Mounties (18-1) will meet WPIAL champion Freeport at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Punxsutawney High School in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
Shenango, which took runner-up in the WPIAL championship match to Freeport, finishes its season at 17-3.
“Philipsburg is one of the most powerful teams we faced all season and we struggled putting up a block on their outside hitters,” Lady Wildcats coach Greg Dugan said. “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if Philipsburg wins the state championship.
“I’m very proud of what this team accomplished this season. Seven school records were also broken this year.”
Kylee Rubin and Emilee Fedrizzi recorded 14 kills and five service points apiece for the Lady Wildcats. Elyse Lenhart contributed 27 assists for Shenango and Ashley DeCarbo added 13 digs and eight service points.
Philipsburg-Osceola used a 7-0 run in the first set to grab an 18-7 lead and coast to the win.
The Lady Mounties led 17-15 in the second set when they got the serve back. The Lady Wildcats never saw the ball again in dropping the second game.
Shenango started strong in the third game, forging a 4-1 lead. Philipsburg-Osceola rallied to take a 7-5 advantage.
The Lady Mounties eventually took control, pushing the margin to 17-10. Shenango cut the deficit to 17-15 but that was as close as it got the rest of the way.
Shenango loses Ang Butchelle, Ashley DeCarbo, Emilee Fedrizzi, Julia George and Kylee Rubin to graduation.
