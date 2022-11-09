ERIE — The Shenango High volleyball team got back in the win column Tuesday night.
Kylee Rubin recorded 22 kills to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff win over North East at Erie’s Hagerty Sports Center.
“Overall, I think we did really well,” said Shenango assistant coach Caitlyn Schnell commenting on the match. “It was a hard-fought game on both sides. Our girls did a great job keeping the momentum up.
“Kylee did really well with her game. It was definitely a good game on her part.”
Shenango (17-2) advances to meet Phillipsburg-Osceola on Saturday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Mounties (18-1), who are the District 6 champs, defeated Avonworth in four games.
“We haven’t really been able to see them, but they are a solid team,” Schnell said of Phillipsburg-Osceola. “We’re excited for Saturday and for the next challenge.”
The Lady Wildcats were coming off a four-game loss to Freeport, which is the state’s top-ranked team, on Saturday.
“We really just had to forget about Saturday and move on as much as we can,” Schnell said. “We have a new goal now and we will do what we can from here on out.”
The Lady Grape Pickers (17-2) won the District 10 championship.
Elyse Lenhart posted 29 assists for Shenango and Ashley DeCarbo delivered 14 digs. Maria Bryant served 10 points and Emilee Fedrizzi slammed nine kills.
