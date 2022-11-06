MOON TWP. — Freeport hasn’t been challenged too many times on the volleyball court this season.
Saturday, though, Shenango gave the Lady Yellowjackets quite a contest in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Robert Morris University’s UPMC Events Center.
The Lady Wildcats stunned top-ranked Freeport in the first set, but the Lady Yellowjackets rallied for a 3-1 victory.
“I am proud of my kids. No one gave us a chance going into this,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “That’s the No. 1 team in the state and we came after them. We knew we could compete with them. I am looking forward to playing them one more time.”
Shenango (16-2) captured the first set with a 25-19 decision, which put Freeport (19-2) in an unfamiliar position. The squad rallied for a 25-18 win in the second set, a 25-22 decision in the third and a 25-23 triumph in the fourth set.
“Shenango is the real deal,” Freeport coach Tom Phillips said. “They are a worthy opponent, for sure. We had to battle today.”
The second-seeded Lady ‘Cats, who are ranked seventh in the state, did not trail in the opening set. A 6-0 run broke a 10-10 tie. They boosted their lead as high as seven, 19-12, but settled for the six-point triumph.
“We knew we were capable of doing it,” Dugan said. “The whole match was point to point, back and forth. We’re a good team, too.”
The opening set loss stunned the Yellowjackets, who have not lost to a Class 2A opponent this year. They took command of the second set early and held off a late Shenango push to even the match.
“We haven’t faced adversity. So, I asked them what they’d do if they lost a set. You can’t let the wheels fall off – you have to keep pushing and come back,” Phillips said. “I knew Shenango was going to give us a great game. They are a really solid team and we knew that coming in. When you lose that first set, it’s like a gut punch. We just had to turn things around one set at a time and not lose composure and just play our game. That’s what we did.”
The third set was close throughout as neither team gained separation of more than three points. Shenango built a 12-9 lead on three Emiliee Fedrizzi kills, but Freeport rallied to tie it. The Lady ‘Cats went up, 17-14, but the Lady Yellowjackets rallied yet again and grabbed a 21-18 lead. The Lady ‘Cats forged a 22-all tie, but Freeport tallied the next three points to wrap up the victory.
“We talked about getting Game 3 and how important that was,” Phillips said. “That’s the pivotal game that turns things around. We knew the importance of Game 3 and we didn’t want to let that go.”
Freeport nearly did, though. Shenango was in control for most of the fourth set. The Lady ‘Cats built a 19-13 advantage, but the Lady Yellowjackets swarmed back and tied it at 22-all. They outscored Shenango, 3-1, down the stretch to secure the win and the championship.
“That was all about senior leadership. I told them our big dogs have to step up and play. We can’t stand around and watch the ball hit the floor. We have to take responsibility for playing good defense,” Phillips said. “I think we stepped up in that moment and played some good ball.”
Shenango opens the PIAA tournament Tuesday against District 10 champ North East.
“They have to let this go and we have to move on to states,” Dugan said. “We’ll be ready for Tuesday.”
Kylee Rubin led the Lady ‘Cats with 28 kills, while Fedrizzi had 18. Elyse Lenhart had 40 set assists.
