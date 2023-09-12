The Shenango High volleyball team made short work of Mohawk on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats swept Mohawk, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16, in a WPIAL Section 1-2A home game.
“Mohawk is definitely getting better,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “They’re very aggressive and had some really good swings. We were lucky to come away with 3-0. I expect them to be a very competitive team that has a good shot of making the playoffs before the end of the year.”
The entirety of the crowd and players at the game donned purple in honor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma month and in support of Shenango’s Elyse Lenhart. Lenhart, a senior, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“It is very heartwarming. It was very heartwarming to see everybody with all of the purple on and cheering at the beginning of the game,” Lenhart said. “The coaches gave me gifts. I feel very loved and very supported.”
“It’s very emotional,” Dugan said. “A lot of people don’t know what she’s going through. Every other week it’s chemo therapy and not missing anything in here. She schedules everything she does around volleyball to make sure she’s here. It’s amazing what she’s accomplishing right now.”
Lenhart posted 20 assists for the Lady Wildcats.
“I think that we were prepared,” Lenhart said of the win. “We’ve been waiting for this upcoming game. We’re prepared for the rest of the season as well.”
Mohawk’s Deyani Revis paced her team with five kills, while Malayna McBride had four of her own. Avery Sun also posted three kills for the Lady Warriors.
“Our passing has been on the struggle bus,” Mohawk coach Anna Fadden said. “We spend a lot of time on it. Today we just couldn’t capitalize on everything we practiced.”
Mohawk kept on pace in the first set and tied the game at six before Shenango posted a point and Zoe Offie took to serving for the Lady Wildcats. Offie served and helped Shenango score six consecutive points to pull away with the first win of the game.
“We worked together as a team really well and we showed how teamwork can get you through. Our serves have really been improving,” Offie said. “Missed serves are a big thing in volleyball. Without the missed serves it really got us ahead.
“I think (serving) is just more of a mental thing you have to get through. If you focus on those serves you’re going to get ahead in the game.”
Offie had 15 service points and five kills for Shenango (2-1 section).
“Zoe’s a very good server,” Dugan said. “If I can get her a little bit more up at the net taking some better swings; controlling the ball like she does at the service line then we’re going to be in good shape for this year.”
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a quick 10-point advantage in the second set before taking it by 11 points, 25-14. Mohawk (0-3, 1-4) was still focused on passing heading into the third set.
“Our passing struggled on the first and second game,” Fadden said. “We started passing better, we had to cover a little bit more, they had some good tips. Our hitting, we had to get around them a little bit more. We got a couple around them that kept us in the game a little bit longer.”
The tempo of the game shifted back into Mohawk’s favor at the start of the third set while Shenango slowly found a groove with the 2-0 advantage.
“Our passing was key for us tonight,” Dugan said. “Elyse, as good of a center as she is, when she gets passes like that she can really run a good offense and it showed. Especially with Addy Kays outside the pin, she had a lot of good swings tonight.”
Addy Kays netted 11 kills and five aces for Shenango.
Offie would return to serve five consecutive points for Shenango in the third set to lift the team to an 11-6 advantage before sealing the deal and walking away with the win.
Mohawk’s junior varsity team won its game, 21-25, 25-19, 15-9. Reagan Magno led Mohawk with six kills in the junior varsity match.
