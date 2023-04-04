The Shenango High boys and girls track and field team had a successful outing against Union on Tuesday.
The Shenango boys defeated Union, 142-6, at home. Shenango’s Thomas Demko captured first place in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.1
Demko also took first in the high jump (5-8) and the pole vault (10-0) events.
Shenango’s David McLean claimed the school record in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.7. The previous record was held by Merle Glass (1975) and Dom Data (2018).
“That broke a very old record held by Merle Glass and shared by Dom Data from 1975 and then a few years ago,” Shenango boys coach Chris Vecenie said. “Just right conditions. We had a nice, warm day. He’s a hard working kid; deserves to have good things happen. So, we hope more is to come.”
The Shenango girls track and field team went unanswered against the Lady Scots, 145-0.
Shenango’s Maria Bryant took first place in all three throwing events. Bryant took first in the shot put (36-2), javelin (89-10) and discus (106-11) events.
Shenango’s Emilee Fedrizzi took first in the 400 and 800 meter races with times of 1:07.1 and 2:50, respectively. Fedrizzi was also a member of the 1600 relay team that took first.
Boys track
New Castle boys cruise past Central Valley
The Red Hurricane picked up a 110-39 victory over Central Valley thanks to several competitors.
New Castle’s Kaevon Gardner took first in the 100 meter dash (10.95), the 200 meter dash (22.58) while Gavine Patrone took first in the 800 (2:18) and the 1600 meter dash (4:51).
Gardner and Patrone helped take first in the 400 relay (43.45) and the 3200 relay (9:18), respectively.
Reynolds defeats Wilmington, Glavach sets record
The Wilmington boys track and field fell short against Reynolds, 97-53, at home.
Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach took first in the pole vault event with a height of 15-3. Glavach now holds the school record for the event and it is his personal best.
The previous record holder for Wilmington’s pole vault was Jim Schneider at 15-2 that was set back in 2005.
Mohawk boys win meet
The Warriors defeated Ellwood City Lincoln, 84-64, and Beaver Falls, 80-70.
Mohawk’s Blake Logan picked up first place in the 100 meter race with a time of 11.7. Logan also took first in the 200 (24.7), the 400 (54.2) and the 400 relay (46.9) to defeat Ellwood City.
Mohawk’s Jaxon Shoedel fared well against Beaver Falls. He helped defeat the Tigers by taking first in the 800 (2:10.1), 1600 (4:38) and 3200 (9:55.9) races.
Schoedel was a member on the 3200 relay team that took first with a time of 9:08.4 to defeat Beaver Falls.
Girls track
Wilmington girls secure win over Reynolds
The Lady Greyhounds hosted and bested Reynolds, 115-34, thanks to Maya Jeckavitch, Sarah Dieter and Emma Mershimer.
Wilmington’s Jeckavitch took first place in the 100 meter dash (12.6), the 400 (1:03.3) and the 200 (27.5). Dieter took first in the 100 meter hurdles with a recorded time of 17.3.
Dieter and Jeckavitch helped their team win the 4x1 relay (52.8). Dieter also helped the 4x400 relay team take first at 4:52.8.
Mershimer took first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.5. She was also on the 4x1 and 4x400 teams that took first.
Mohawk girls topple Ellwood City Lincoln and Beaver Falls
The Lady Warriors walked away with wins over Ellwood City and Beaver Falls. Mohawk defeated Ellwood City, 93.5-46.5, and Beaver Falls, 69.5-42.5.
Mohawk’s Kiera Julian took first in the 100 meter race with a time of 13.5 against the Lady Wolverines. Julian helped the 400 relay team take first with a time of 52.6 and she also took first in the long jump (15-2.5) and triple jump (32-2.5) against Ellwood City.
Lydia Fair helped defeat Ellwood City and Beaver Falls by securing first place on the 3200 relay team with a time of 14:01. Fair also took first in the 800 (3:12), 1600 (7:00) and 3200 race (16:34).
Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo placed first in the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 17.9 and 53.0, respectively, to defeat Ellwood City and Beaver Falls. Whippo was also on the 400 relay team that defeated Ellwood City.
New Castle girls victorious against Central Valley
The Lady ‘Canes were victorious against Central Valley, 95-46.
New Castle’s Miley Anderson took first place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.82. Anderson also secured first in the 200 race (27.06) and was part of the 400 meter relay team that took first at 50.52.
