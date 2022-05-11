The Shenango High baseball team captured a championship Tuesday.
The Wildcats scratched a run across in the top of the seventh to pick up a 2-1 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Riverside.
The win pushes Shenango to 9-3 in the section and 13-4 overall. Riverside also is 9-3 in league and 13-5 overall. The Wildcats win the crown outright by virtue of their season sweep. They also will get the higher seed out of the section when the WPIAL releases the playoff pairings on Friday.
Zach Herb went the distance for Shenango. Herb allowed five hits and an earned run with a walk and eight strikeouts.
Grayson Hooks led off the Wildcats’ seventh with a walk. A sacrifice and an error on the Riverside pitcher allowed the eventual winning run to score. The ball trickled down the line in right allowing Hooks to score.
The Panthers committed four errors.
Riverside scored its run in the first inning.
Shenango scored a run in the fifth and the winner in the seventh.
Blackhawk 15,
New Castle 0
The Red Hurricane was eliminated from playoff contention with a Section 2-4A road loss to the Cougars.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the mercy rule.
New Castle (3-9, 3-10), the defending WPIAL and PIAA champions, needed to beat Blackhawk (4-7, 8-7) to clinch a playoff spot.
“It’s disappointing to lose a game in any manner. To be mercy ruled is not a good feeling,” ‘Canes coach Bill Cook said. “I’m proud of my team. I wanted it for them.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow. We’ll come back next year. I’m really confident in them. I feel really bad for my seniors. It’s heartbreaking. I’m really proud of all of them. We controlled our own destiny. It just wasn’t our day and it wasn’t our year.”
Dom Fornataro (0-1) started and suffered the loss. Fornataro pitched 2/3 of an inning, giving up two hits and five runs — all earned — with four walks and a strikeout.
New Castle pitchers walked nine batters and hit three others.
The ‘Canes collected two hits, a single each by Fornataro and Nick Rodgers.
Blackhawk scored five runs in the first, one in the second and nine in the fourth.
New Brighton 3,
Union 2
The Lions scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a nonsection home win over the Scotties.
Tyler Staub (5-1) started and suffered the loss. Staub tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and three earned runs with four walks and five strikeouts.
“Tyler threw a really good game,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He started to labor a little bit in the top of the seventh.
“Credit to them, they were working the count a little bit. We should have won the game. You can’t ask any more out of Tyler, though.”
The Scotties (9-4) notched five hits. Mark Stanley slugged a two-run homer in the fourth for Union, his third blast of the season.
New Brighton is 9-9.
Softball
West Middlesex 4,
Wilmington 2
A four-run fourth frame for the Ms. Reds spelled doom for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A loss.
Ava Williamson started and took the loss. Williamson pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and two runs — one earned — with six walks and nine strikeouts.
The Lady Greyhounds (8-3, 9-5) recorded six total hits and Malia Baney had three of them.
“We just have to get our mentality back and get at it,” Wilmington coach John Frank said. “We’ve been flat these last couple of losses. We have to get our game back together.”
Wilmington tallied a run in the third and one more in the seventh.
Neshannock 14,
Armstrong 4
Neshannock notched 11 hits in a nonsection road rout.
Addy Frye paced the Lady Lancers with four hits, including a home run and nine RBIs. Her home run, a three-run blast, came in the seventh. It was her sixth of the season.
Hunter Newman delivered four hits and four RBIs.
Frye (12-0) started and picked up the victory. She gave up four hits, three runs — two earned — with two walks and two strikeouts.
Abigale Measel relieved and threw the final four innings. Measel surrendered six hits and one earned run with no walks and two strikeouts.
“I was very happy to see the pitching combination we used do a really good job,” Lady Lancers coach Jackie Lash said. “Strikeouts were minimal for them. That’s a really good hitting team and they put a lot of balls in play.
“Our defense was exceptional. That was some of the best defense I’ve seen them play. Gabby Perod was throwing out runners. Outfielders were making great plays and catches. Neleh Nogay made a great catch in center field. This entire team played really, really good defense. The hits were timely, too.”
Neshannock scored two runs in the first, four in the second, four in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Armstrong plated a run in the first, one in the third and one in the fourth.
Serra Catholic 3,
Union 2, 8 innings
The Lady Scots dropped a nonsection matchup to visiting Serra Catholic.
Mia Preuhs pitched the final six innings in relief and took the loss. She gave up four hits with nine strikeouts.
Bella Cameron paced the Lady Scots (16-3) with two hits, including a triple.
Union scored a run in the second and one in the third.
Serra Catholic scored one run in the first, one in the seventh and one more in the eighth.
New Castle locks up
postseason berth
The Lady ‘Canes (5-7, 5-8) clinched a playoff berth with Montour’s 8-4 victory over Blackhawk in Section 3-4A action.
New Castle and the Lady Cougars (5-7, 5-7) tied for the fourth and final playoff spot in the league. The teams split the season series and both teams will advance to the playoffs.
The WPIAL will release the softball playoff pairings on Thursday.
