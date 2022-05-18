CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — The Shenango High baseball team opened defense of the WPIAL Class 2A championship in style Tuesday.
The Wildcats defeated Fort Cherry, 10-0, at Chippewa Park to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The game ended in the sixth inning because of the mercy rule.
For Shenango, the game started and ended with Zach Herb. Herb brought home Grayson Hooks for the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning and then stepped across home plate for the 10th run to force the mercy rule.
“I got moved up in the lineup today from the five to the three,” Herb said. “Being in that spot, you’ve got to put the ball in play and I was able to do that today and get on base four times and help my team get on it. I think we just wanted to get to the bottom of the lineup a little bit more.”
Herb commented that he was moved up in the lineup because Hooks and Braeden D’Angelo were left-handed hitters and his right-handed hitting helped change things up.
“Zach Herb is a junkyard dog,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “The bigger the game, the better he plays. We moved him up to the three spot because he’s really been hitting the ball hard. In big situations he put the ball in play and he put it in play hard. That’s all you can do in baseball, hit it hard and after that it’s luck. He smoked a few and a typical Zach Herb game is when the games become the biggest.”
D’Angelo would plate two runs of his own in the bottom of the first inning.
D’Angelo (6-2) grabbed the victory. He relinquished four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
“He’s a really poised young man. I always say Braeden D’Angelo has poise beyond his years,” Kelly said. “His pitching performance today was exquisite. I think he only walked two batters and only gave up a few hits and this team can hit the ball. Of course at the plate, he had four quality at-bats.”
“We didn’t play that well in the field but it happens. Rather get it over with now than later,” D’Angelo said. “It feels great. It always feels good to get a big playoff win.”
Before the game and between innings Kelly kept commenting and repeating the phrase, “Laser focus.”
“No. I don’t think we were as laser focused as we will need to be moving forward,” Kelly said. “We had a few mental lapses. Got picked off at first base, we had a ground ball with a six nothing lead and we didn’t get an out at second base. It’s little things like that that in one-run games make major, major consequences.”
In the bottom of the third inning Tino Campoli brought home Herb and then Campoli made it home after a wild pitch from Fort Cherry. Adam Bryant plated a run in bottom of the third inning.
Bryant had two RBIs. His second would come in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Herb knocked home Grayson in the bottom of the sixth inning while Tyler Kamerer scored a run after a wild pitch from the Rangers. D’Angelo would connect with a pitch bringing Herb home.
Shenango had eight hits and three errors in the game.
