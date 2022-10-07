The Shenango High volleyball team continued its winning ways on Thursday.
The host Lady Wildcats swept Mohawk in WPIAL Section 1-2A action, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17.
“It was a good win,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “Mohawk got better from the first time we played them. They did improve and it was competitive and that’s what we want to see going into the playoffs is competitive games every time we step on the court.”
Shenango is unbeaten in 10 section matchups.
“That’s good, but we’re on a mission and the mission is getting into the playoffs,” Dugan said of the undefeated streak. “We want to be a high seed going into the playoffs so maybe we’ll be fortunate enough to get a couple of home games here. That’s the goal right now.”
Emilee Fedrizzi spent a majority of the game serving to the Lady Warriors.
“Emilee’s the most consistent and toughest server we have,” Dugan said. “That’s pretty much why we have her as first server.”
Fedrizzi posted 22 service points, five of them being aces, and five kills.
“I just think I’ve been working really hard on (serving) in practice. That’s something I really had to overcome last year was missing serves. I’m really trying to focus and get the ball over the net and it’s been good this year.” Fedrizzi said. “I feel like our main goal this season was to treat every team as if it’s a new team. Even though we beat them last time, we still went into this game knowing it’s going to be a different game.”
Kylee Rubin contributed 14 kills and five service points, Elyse Lenhart supplied 19 assists and Ashley DeCarbo produced five service points for the Lady Wildcats.
“We’re treating every game we play exactly the same. We’re not treating it any different,” Dugan said. “Every time, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the net, we’re treating that as a team who we don’t even know who they are. We’re going out playing as hard as we can.”
Audrey Magno led Mohawk with nine digs, five kills and five blocks. Chloe Fadden grabbed 10 digs and four kills, Deyani Revis notched five digs and four kills and Estelle Winck provided 24 assists and nine digs for the Lady Warriors.
“We needed to make sure we covered any open spots. Shenango’s a very smart team, anything they see open they’re going to go for it,” Mohawk coach Anna Fadden said. “We had to change some coverage in the middle of the game covering more to the power side. Next thing you know, then we’re covering middle. They’re a very smart team. They make you move around a lot which is what you want to do when you’re playing volleyball.”
Shenango’s junior varsity team defeated Mohawk in two games 25-21, 25-23.
Marli McBride and Sara Hampson scooped up five digs each for Mohawk in the JV match. Landry Anderton and Emme Druschel followed with four digs apiece, while Druschel also slammed four kills.
