It was a tied game between the Shenango High baseball team and Riverside since the bottom of the fourth inning on Monday.
That was until Shenango’s Braden Zeigler came through at the bottom of the ninth inning.
Zeigler put down a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded to bring home Tyler Kamerer to lift the Wildcats to a 2-1 WPIAL Section 2-2A home win over Riverside.
“You can suicide squeeze but you got to have the right guy at third base and you got to have the the right guy at the plate and you’ve got to be at the right count,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “We were in the right count and Ziggy is our best bunter on our team, he’s been fabulous when it’s time to get it down. T.K. is a great baserunner, he didn’t give it away too soon and when you can do that and execute runner, batter it works and it looks like a really good play.”
“It’s whatever we need to do to win. Coach tells me to do something, I’m going to put it down for him,” Zeigler said. “If we got a chance to win the game I’m going to do it. It’s at a risk of maybe popping it up and not getting it there, you’ve got to risk it. (Coach Kelly) came up to me before and was like, ‘First fastball, if it’s there, you’re hitting it and if it’s a ball the next pitch you’re going to bunt.’ He gave me the take sign and I knew it was going to go down.”
Shenango’s Zach Herb was pitching relief at the top of the seventh inning before being replaced by Braeden D’Angelo with one out in the top of the eighth. D’Angelo (5-1) took the victory.
“He is a young man who has poise beyond his years,” Kelly said of D’Angelo. “We plan on going with Zach Herb (Tuesday) as our starter so we were only going to use him for less than 25 pitches. He only threw 20 pitches. He’ll be available tomorrow. Braeden D’Angelo has poise beyond his years, he’s a great pitcher. He’s our number two and the only reason we’re going with Zach tomorrow is because this team’s seen Braeden a couple of times.”
The Wildcats have the possibility to share the section title with Riverside if they’re able to sweep the series on Tuesday. Laurel could get a piece of the section title as well with a win over Neshannock
Shenango looked ready to put up the first tally in the bottom of second inning with its starting pitcher, Tino Campoli, positioned on third base. Campoli hesitated which allowed Riverside’s pitcher to tag him out at home plate.
“He actually went too soon,” Kelly said. “Had they thrown the ball to first base he would’ve scored.”
Riverside plated the first run of the game at the top of the third inning.
Shenango’s Grayson Hooks was able to connect with a pitch to bring home Adam Bryant at the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game at one.
“Grayson Hooks has been a great leadoff hitter all year,” Kelly said. “His on base percentage is about 600. He’s a great centerfielder, he’s only a sophomore; he’s going to be a great player before he leaves Shenango High School.”
