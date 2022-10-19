The Shenango High volleyball team claimed a championship Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats rolled to a 25-6, 25-8, 25-5 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Riverside. The win locked up the outright section championship for Shenango.
The Lady Wildcats are 13-0.
Kylee Rubin supplied 14 service points and nine kills to lead Shenango. Emilee Fedrizzi provided nine service points and eight kills, Maddy Long notched 12 service points and Ang Butchelle slammed nine kills for the Lady ‘Cats.
Elyse Lenhart produced 26 assists for Shenango.
Shenango’s junior varsity team defeated Riverside in two games, 25-19, 25-17.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 District 10, Region 2-2A road decision to Slippery Rock.
Paije Peterson provided 33 receptions for the Lady Greyhounds (3-6, 7-11) and Loghan Kollar was next with 22 receptions and eight digs. Myah Chimiak collected 16 receptions, 15 digs and three points for the guests, while Chloe Krarup contributed 10 receptions, seven digs and three points.
Alexis Boyer recorded eight assists, eight digs and three points for the Lady Greyhounds, Lettie Mahle delivered nine receptions, four digs and three points, and Makenna Black supplied seven receptions, four aces and nine digs. Kara Haines tallied four kills and eight blocks for Wilmington, while Maelee Whiting was next with four kills, three blocks, nine receptions and three points. Jenna Whiting added four assists and five digs.
The Lady Greyhounds lost the JV match, 25-16, 25-10.
New Castle prevails
New Castle defeated Lincoln Park in a Section 4-3A home match, 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.
Jori Malone led the Lady ‘Canes (2-5, 5-9) with 12 kills, three aces and three saves. Raegan Hudson tallied 10 kills, five aces and three saves for the winners, while Leah Wallace added 10 kills, six aces and four saves.
Olivia Hood posted nine digs, five saves and four aces for New Castle, Aly Cioffi collected eight saves and eight aces, and Janesa Morrison followed with four kills and five blocks. Aaryn McCarter scored four kills and three blocks for the hosts and Jayden Hawkins served four aces.
New Castle won the JV match in two games.
Cross country
Wilmington boys win
The Greyhounds’ boys squad captured a 15-50 home win over Greenville. The Lady Greyhounds competed against the Trojanettes, with neither team fielding a complete squad.
Wilmington’s Tully Caiazza won the boys race in 12:19 and teammate Akito Hatch took second in 12:48. Collin
Buckwalkter (3rd, 12:59), Jackson Weber (4th, 14:05) 14:56, Ethan McMurdy (6th, 15:11) and Evan Bailey (8th, 17:07) also ran for the Greyhounds.
The Lady Greyhounds’ Emma Mason won the girls race in 14:33 and teammate Samantha Gioan grabbed third in 16:41. Elizabeth Bobosky took fifth in 18:14 for Wilmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.