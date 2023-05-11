Offense paved the way for the Shenango High softball team Wednesday.
The Lady Wildcats banged out 12 total hits, including a home run, in a 10-4 WPIAL nonsection road win over New Castle.
Brianna Aluisa recorded four hits for Shenango, while Raegan Lynn and Cassidy Kale contributed two each.
Lynn drove in three runs for the victors, while Ashley DeCarbo, Madison Iwanejko and Makenna Emerick followed with two each.
Iwanejko swatted a home run for Shenango.
Kennedi Lynn went the distance to pick up the win. Kennedi Lynn gave up nine hits and four earned runs with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Keara Mangieri had three of the Lady ‘Canes’ nine hits, including a home run. Olivia Hood had two hits, with one being a homer.
Hood drove in three runs.
Aaryn McCarter also had two hits for New Castle.
Morgan Piatt (5-13) tossed all seven innings in taking the loss. Piatt surrendered 11 hits and 10 runs — two earned — with no walks and four strikeouts.
Piatt also had two hits.
Shenango (7-8) scored four runs in the first, two in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
New Castle (5-14) plated a run in the third, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.
The Lady Wildcats, who will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs, will await the release of the postseason pairings. The WPIAL will release the softball pairings on Thursday.
Neshannock 20,
Freedom 0
Jadyn Malizia belted two home runs to lift the Lady Lancers to a Section 1-2A road decision over the Lady Bulldogs. It’s their 42nd consecutive victory.
Malizia finished with two hits and five RBIs.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Neshannock (12-0, 16-0) posted 15 total hits.
Hunter Newman and Gabby Quinn both contributed two hits, including a home run and three RBIs. Addy Frye delivered two hits and two RBIs.
Aaralyn Nogay, Jaidon Nogay and Aubrie Ragone all had a triple for the winners.
Frye (12-0) pitched all three innings to pick up the win. She gave up one hit and no walks with seven strikeouts.
Neshannock scored seven runs in the first, 10 in the second and three in the third.
Baseball
New Castle 2,
Laurel 0
Dominic Fornataro hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning to power the Red Hurricane to a nonsection win over the visiting Spartans at Flaherty Field.
Fornataro belted a shot off the wall and the outfielder couldn’t find it. Fornataro kept sprinting all the way around the bases for the two-run homer.
New Castle (5-9) recorded six hits, including two by Anthony Miller and Fornataro two hits, including a two-run homer.
Isaiah Boice (1-2) tossed a complete game to pick up the win. Boice gave up two hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
New Castle scored two runs in the sixth.
Laurel is now 7-12.
The ‘Canes will host Hopewell at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Ellwood City 7,
Beaver Falls 2
The Wolverines put the game away with three runs in the sixth in a Section 1-3A road win over the Tigers in the first game of a doubleheader. Both games were played at Beaver Falls. The second game was not submitted.
Isaiah Lutz and Joseph Roth posted two hits each for Ellwood City (2-9, 5-13), which had nine total. Roth recorded four RBIs.
Owen Andrews tossed six innings to earn the win. Andrews, who started, allowed seven seven hits and two earned runs, with two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the sixth.
Beaver Falls (0-11, 1-12) plated a marker in the first and one in the fifth.
Shenango 14,
Ellwood City 1
The Wildcats rolled to a Section 1-3A road win over the Wolverines on Tuesday.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Braden Zeigler had three of Shenango’s 14 hits, including a three-run homer in the second inning. He finished with five RBIs.
Grason Hooks and Braeden D’Angelo delivered two hits each for the Wildcats. Hooks also drove in two runs.
Isaiah Lutz notched two of Ellwood City’s three hits.
Joe Campoli started and picked up the win. Campoli worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and an earned run with two walks and two strikeouts.
Joseph Roth suffered the loss. He allowed seven hits and seven runs — six earned — in three innings as a starter. He walked one and struck out one.
Shenango scored two runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Ellwood City plated a run in the first.
Boys track
Wilmington splits
The Greyhounds knocked off Farrell (99-40), but dropped a 96-54 decision to West Middlesex.
Evan Bailey (3200 relay, 1600), Tully Caiazza (800, 3200) and Jake Wilson (triple jump, high jump) won two events each for Wilmington.
Girls track
Lady Greyhounds sweep
Wilmington recorded wins over Farrell (140-8) and West Middlesex (90-60) to claim a sweep.
Maya Jeckavitch won four events (100, 400 relay, 400, 200) for the Lady Greyhounds.
