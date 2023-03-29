The Shenango High softball team roared out of the gate Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 17-0 WPIAL Section 1-2A home win over Aliquippa.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Kennedi Lynn tossed all three innings to pick up the win. She struck out eight of the nine batters she faced.
Lynn also had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs.
Shenango (1-0 section, 2-1 overall) slugged 12 total hits and drew eight walks.
Zoe Offie, Brianna Aluisa and Malayna Joseph posted two hits each for the winners. Offie and Aluisa drove in two runs apiece.
Offie belted a home run.
The Lady Wildcats scored six more runs in the second inning.
Laurel 20,
New Brighton 0
The Lady Spartans pounded out 13 hits in a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Grace Kissick had a home run and five RBIs for Laurel (1-0, 1-0).
Eva Kuth recorded three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Spartans. Mayci Lang and Hayden Seifert supplied two hits each for Laurel. Lang and Kuth drove in three runs each, while Autumn Boyd and Grace Zeppelin knocked in two apiece.
Addison Deal started and worked two innings to pick up the win. Deal walked one and struck out three.
New Brighton managed just one hit.
Laurel scored three runs in the first, four in the second, one in the third, six in the fourth and six more in the fifth.
Baseball
Beaver 5, New Castle 1
The Bobcats scored all five of their runs with two outs in the fifth inning in a nonsection road win over the Red Hurricane.
New Castle (0-2) recorded two hits.
Keelan Stewart started and suffered the loss. Stewart worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and five earned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Beaver (2-0) plated five runs in the fourth inning.
New Castle scored its run in the fourth inning.
The ‘Canes will host
Kennedy Catholic at noon Saturday.
Riverside 7,
Ellwood City 5
The Wolverines couldn’t hold the lead in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Panthers.
Riverside scored two runs in the fourth to pull within 5-4 and took the lead for good with three markers in the fifth.
Ellwood City Lincoln (0-2, 0-3) tallied six hits.
Nick Magnifico and Will Nardone notched two hits each for the Wolverines.
Nardone started and took the loss. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs — three earned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
Ellwood City scored a run in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth.
Riverside registered two tallies in the first, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Shenango 10,
Beaver Falls 0
Zach Herb pitched the Wildcats to a Section 1-3A road win over the Tigers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Herb tossed a complete game, allowing one hit and striking out 14 of the 15 batters he faced.
Shenango (1-0, 1-2) compiled 12 hits, led by Braeden Zeigler and Benny Santangelo with three each.
Herb and Jimmy Roe drove in two runs apiece.
Mohawk 13,
Quaker Valley 0
The Warriors made short work of Quaker Valley, claiming a Class 1-3A road win.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Warriors (1-0, 3-0) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the third and fourth and two more in the fifth to seal the deal. Jacob Werner (2-0) went the distance and surrendered four hits and pitched four strikeouts.
Mohawk’s Vinny Pezzuolo blasted a home run, with three RBIs on three hits. Aiden Bowser knocked in five RBIs and added three hits, while Jay Wrona delivered three hits for the Warriors
Tallan Swanson plated four runs for Mohawk.
The Warriors will host Quaker Valley at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Cene Park in Struthers, Ohio.
Neshannock 7,
Hopewell 6
The Lancers held on after eight innings to defeat visiting Hopewell in a nonsection clash.
Hopewell plated its first two runs at the top of the first inning, three in the third and one in the fifth. Neshannock scored one run in the first inning, two in the third, three in the fourth and its final run in the eighth.
Thomas Morell (1-0) pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out six batters. Dom Cubellis produced three RBIs for the Lancers (2-0).
Neshannock is tentatively scheduled to play Beaver in an away game at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Boys track and field
Gardner paces New Castle
Kaevon Gardner won three events to guide the ‘Canes to a 91-59 home win over Beaver.
Gardner scored wins in the 100, 200 and the 400 relay.
Laurel edges foe
The Spartans picked up eight wins to knock off Beaver Falls, 71-70.
Shenango tops Mohawk
Thomas Demko won two events to lead the Wildcats to a 97-53 decision over Mohawk in a meet held at Neshannock.
Jackson Schoedel won four events (800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay) to pace the Warriors.
Mohawk upends Neshannock
Jackson Schoedel captured four victories for the Warriors in a 119-29 decision over the Lancers.
Schoedel 800, 1600, 3200, 3200 relay to pace the Warriors.
Girls track and field
Atkins leads Laurel
Tori Atkins and Valerie Hauser won four events each to pace the Lady Spartans to a 105-27 home verdict over Beaver Falls.
Atkins won the 100, 200, 400 relay and the 1600 relay. Hauser captured verdicts in the 800, 1600, 1600 relay and the 3200 relay.
Shenango defeats Mohawk
The Lady Wildcats won 10 events in rolling to a 95-55 victory over the Lady Warriors in a meet at Neshannock.
Angie Smiley (100, 400 relay, 1600 relay) and Ellie Whippo (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 400 relay) won three events each for Mohawk.
Mohawk dumps Neshannock
Angie Smiley and Ellie Whippo captured four wins each to lead the Lady Warriors to a 98-43 decision over the Lady Lancers.
Smiley won the 100, 200, 400 relay and the 1600 relay. Whippo took first in the 800, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 400 relay.
Lady ‘Canes fall
The New Castle girls track and field team came up short against Beaver, 75.5-70.5.
New Castle’s Raegan Hudson placed first in the high jump (4-2), the long jump (16-7) and the triple jump (33-2) events.
