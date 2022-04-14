The Shenango High baseball team jumped out to an early lead against Mohawk in the second inning and finished the job in the fifth.
The Wildcats beat the Warriors, 11-1, in a nonsection home game Thursday. The game was stopped early because of the mercy rule.
“It’s very difficult to play baseball without game repetitions,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “We’ve only played on three dates up until today but we played two days in a row and I think it was evident by the way we played the game and we beat a good team. Mohawk is probably the best team in their section in 3A. They didn’t throw their ace, we understand that, but the kid (Jacob Werner) on the mound was a good pitcher. We’re very satisfied with the way we played baseball today.”
Shenango outhit Mohawk, 10-2.
“It’s been long for us. It’s been tough I think with the weather,” Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano said. “We’ve come off two difficult section games and it’s a grind. These things happen and I don’t want them to feel like today something was wrong or they were doing something wrong or it’s something they should lose confidence in themselves. It’s just baseball and sometimes things happen and you got to move on.”
Zach Herb (1-0) captured the victory. He allowed two hits and one run — unearned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
“I thought Zach Herb was fabulous...throwing two pitches for strikes, four strong innings,” Kelly said. “Again, because our pitchers haven’t pitched a lot we’re trying to get them some game action. The plan was Zach for four (innings), Braeden (D’Angelo) for an inning or two and then we were going to come in with Tino (Campoli). Tino and Zach, they’ve only pitched about three or four innings the whole season and that’s just not enough.”
Shenango’s Tyler Kamerer and Braeden D’Angelo produced three RBIs apiece.
Kelly commented that he liked that his batters weren’t swinging at many pitches that were out of the strike zone.
Mohawk’s pitching seemed out of sorts. Jacob Werner (1-1) took the loss and allowed six hits, four runs — one earned — walked two batters and had Mohawk’s lone recorded strikeout.
“We went with our younger guys today,” Maiorano said. “I thought Jacob threw well. I think we did a couple things defensively that might’ve put a little more stress on him than needed. Overall, I thought Werner threw well.”
Shenango knocked in three runs in the second inning, one in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Mohawk’s Jay Wrona connected with a pitch to bring Marc Conti home in the fourth inning.
