PITTSBURGH — There’s been a common phrase from the Shenango High baseball team’s dugout heading into the playoffs which was, “No one wants to face us in the playoffs.” That might be true as the Shenango mounted a comeback to defeat the 2022 WPIAL Class 3A champions on Thursday.
“Absolutely. No one wants to face the ‘Cats right now,” Shenango’s ace pitcher Zach Herb said. “We’re hot, the bats are going and I’m ready.”
The 10th-seeded Wildcats plated four runs in the top of the sixth inning to defeat seventh-seeded South Park, 6-3, in the first round of the WPIAL 3A playoffs at Matulevic Field.
“Survive and advance. That’s what you’ve got to do,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said of the win. “We had a rough first inning, but our guys are mentally tough and laser focused. We got to about the fifth inning — those are the championship innings. Our team’s been through it. We’ve been through it with Mohawk, we’ve been through it with Neshannock and I told my guys, ‘When the fire gets really hot, the steel gets hard in the Shenango Wildcat dugout baby.’”
Shenango (9-8 overall) had eight hits to South Park’s (14-6) five.
Herb (5-1) pitched 6 1/3 innings and surrendered five hits, three runs — one earned — and had three walks and 10 strikeouts.
“I knew coming in it was going to be a battle,” Herb said. “(South Park) is the defending WPIAL champs. They have a lot of good players and a lot of good bats in the lineup. I didn’t think I had my best stuff today, but I was able to get the job done.”
Things didn’t start out so great for the Wildcats. South Park’s Evan Burr scored on an error in the bottom of the first inning which was followed by an RBI from JP Tusai to grab a 2-0 lead over Shenango.
Shenango had three errors in the bottom of the first inning.
“We practiced that 1-6-3 play about fifty times in the last two days. They’re high school kids and sometimes it just happens,” Kelly said. “It’s part of being mentally tough. Championship teams are mentally tough. You could fold up your tents when stuff like that happens, but our guys didn’t.”
The Wildcats started chipping away at South Park’s lead. Shenango’s Hunter Lively hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Grayson Hooks in the top of the second inning while Braeden D’Angelo hit a double in the third to get Herb home.
“Senior leadership. Those guys have been big-time players since they’ve been sophomores,” Kelly said of Lively and D’Angelo. “They’ve played in WPIAL championship games; state championship games. I would expect nothing less from those guys.”
In the bottom of the third inning, South Park’s Zach Ludwig hit a solo home run to regain the lead.
Ludwig was replaced by Cooper Hochendoner on the mound. Hochendoner pitched a walk and then created a bases loaded situation.
Hochendoner proceeded to walk Braden Zeigler to tie the game at three before Benny Santangelo scored off of a wild pitch to take the lead. A sacrifice fly by Herb brought in another run for Shenango and Sam Patton put the final nail in the coffin after connecting with a pitch and bringing home Zeigler.
“This is a really big win for us,” Patton said. “We knew they were defending champs. We just knew coming out and winning this game was going to state a message to everybody.”
“For the last two or three weeks, he might be the best hitter in our lineup,” Kelly said of Patton. “Sammy puts it in play and he puts it in play hard.”
Zeigler, Shenango’s catcher, replaced Herb in the bottom of the seventh for the last two outs of the game.
“I asked him, ‘Do you want the ball?’ My man said, ‘I want the ball coach,’” Larry recalled talking to Zeigler. “When they want the ball I say I’m giving it to you. He’s a tough dude, man.”
The Wildcats will compete in the Class 3A quarterfinals against the No. 2 seed Avonworth at a time, date and location to be determined.
“We played them earlier in the year,” Kelly said of Avonworth. “They’re a good team; well coached. But, we’re not the same team that we were in the first week of the season. Our team is getting better each and every week.”
