It took a while for Shenango’s offense to find its comfort zone Friday night.
Braeden Zeigler didn’t mind carrying the load until then.
The Wildcats’ senior scored 27 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to help his squad beat Mercyhurst Prep, 58-46, at the Neshannock Tournament.
“We know he can shoot it. This year, he is getting to the hoop as well. I thought he got to the hoop well tonight,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “You have to respect his 3-point ability. He can go around you, too.
“I think we have a lot of guys that can score. It helps that, when some guys are off, someone is going to pick it up and he definitely did tonight.”
Zeigler came up big for Shenango (1-0). He scored the team’s first four points and finished with 10 in the opening quarter. He added 17 more in the second to outscore the Lakers (0-1), 27-25, alone.
“It’s always good to find the guy with the hot hand,” he said. “We have guys all around that can do it, but you have to find the hot hand.”
Mercyhurst Prep rallied in the second quarter, but Zeigler’s trey and Hunter Lively’s basket stopped the run.
“It was nice that we answered their runs,” McQuiston said. “Basketball is a game of runs. So, if you can answer a run, it’s nice. He knocked down a couple big 3s, including that one hit that stopped their run.”
The ’Cats struggled in the second half, though, and were shut out for the first 3:54. The dry spell allowed the Erie Countians to trim the deficit to 36-34. However, Shenango answered with a Brody McQuiston bucket and a Zach Herb trey and another McQuiston hoop for a 43-34 edge with 1:52 left in the third.
“Basketball is a game of runs and they can start anywhere,” Zeigler said. “If they go on a run, we can come right back with a run.”
The ’Cats closed out the win with a balanced attack as Joe Campoli, McQuiston, Lenhart got going offensively in the fourth.
“It’s nice we can do that. Ziggy carried us in the first half,” Coach McQuiston said. “I thought Kyle Lenhart did a good job in the second half and some other guys stepped up and we had a balanced attack in the second half. If we can get three or four guys scoring like that, we’ll be hard to stop.”
Brody McQuiston and Lenhart both finished with eight points for Shenango. The ’Cats take on Neshannock (1-0) in Saturday’s championship tilt.
“We’re going to come back with the same intensity. Everyone who came out on the floor was intense and working hard and that’s what we need to win games,” Zeigler said. “We think we’re going to be pretty good this year.”
