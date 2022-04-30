The Shenango junior high boys and girls track and field teams swept the Tri-County Championship at Laurel High School on Friday.
Shenango’s seventh-grade girls team took first with 92 points, while the eighth-grade team won the crown with 116 tallies.
Shenango’s seventh-grade boys team won gold with 112 points, while the eighth-grade team posted 128 markers.
The seventh-grade girls had multiple first places for Neshannock and Shenango.
The Lady Lancers’ Ainsley Allison took first in the 1600- (6:38.3) and the 400-meter run (1:12.7). Shenango’s Anna McKinley grabbed gold in the shot put (30-9 1/2) and discus (62-0), while Melina Rossi won the long jump (13-11) and triple jump (29-0).
Laurel’s Alexis Sherry set a meet record of 5-6 for the seventh-grade girls team in the pole vault event.
Laurel and Mohawk’s eighth-grade girls team individuals with multiple first places.
Laurel’s Maggie Alfera took first place in the 100 dash (13.5), 400-meter run (1:10.8) and the 200 dash (29.2).
Mohawk’s Landry Anderton claimed gold in the long jump (14-3 1/2) and triple jump (31-9).
Laurel’s eighth-grade boys team saw multiple wins from Luke Baker. Baker took first place in the 100 dash (11.7), 200-meter run (24.7) and triple jump (36-7 1/2).
