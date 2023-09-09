The Riverside High football team may have beat Shenango in total yards, but that didn’t deter the Wildcats from pulling away with a win on Friday.
Shenango held on to defeat the visiting Panthers, 24-19, in a nonconference home game. Riverside posted 428 total yards in the game while the Wildcats recorded 307.
Riverside started things off in the first quarter with Robert Janis scoring on a three-yard run. Janis doubled down with another touchdown, this one being a 54-yard dash to the goal line.
Shenango’s (2-1) Colton Fedrizzi caught a 20-yard pass from Sam Myers in the second quarter for the team’s first touchdown of the night. Myers completed 16 of 26 passes for a total of 251 yards.
Riverside’s Janis broke into the end zone on a one-yard run in the second quarter. Shenango responded in the second with Myers connecting again with Fedrizzi for a 73-yard touchdown reception.
Riverside entered halftime with a seven-point lead over the Wildcats, 19-12.
Myers wrapped things up for Shenango with a five-yard touchdown pass to Fedrizzi in the third quarter. Myers followed that up with a two-yard run into the end zone during the fourth quarter for the win.
