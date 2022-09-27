The Shenango High volleyball team held on against Neshannock to remain undefeated on Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats defeated Neshannock, 3-2, in a WPIAL Section 1-2A victory after going the distance, 25-16, 19-25 23-25, 25-7, 15-4.
“We’re undefeated in league play so that’s a big thing for us right now,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “I know Neshannock’s going to be tough again, I know Laurel’s going to be tough, Beaver’s going to be tough, all of these schools are going to be playoff ready when it comes time for playoffs because we have such a tough section. It’s really good coming out of here right now in first place.”
Shenango (7-0) jumped out with a quick victory on the first set but was forced to regroup after Neshannock won the next two games.
“The third set we did get into the one rotation where we weren’t passing well,” Dugan said. “They gained some points and giving them a lead like that, as good of a team as they are, it’s very difficult to come back. Our key was to stay ahead of them which we did in the fourth and fifth set. Getting a lead on them and holding them.”
In the fourth set with Shenango leading 12-6, Kylee Rubin served the ball nine times to bring the score to 21-7. Rubin supplied 15 points and 18 kills for the Lady ‘Cats.
“I just knew we had it in us. We were playing bad and I knew we had to step up and get it done,” Rubin said. “I think this year our mindset’s a lot different which is why our record is a lot different than last year. We’re going into the second half just as humble and playing each team as hard as we did the first time.”
Emilee Fedrizzi was instrumental in bringing the final set to an end with a flurry of spikes against the Lady Lancers (5-2). Fedrizzi notched 19 kills and had nine points while Elyse Lenhart provided 33 assists and seven aces for Shenango.
Aaralyn Nogay led Neshannock with 24 points, seven being aces, and 10 digs while Isabella Perod posted 10 digs of her own.
“I feel like it was a tough match. I think it’s the two best teams in our section,” Neshannock coach Jenny Bolinger said. “It comes down to executing our offense and when we got stuck and wasn’t able to execute that’s where we started to stumble. We are a team that can beat them I believe but we have to be able to execute our offense.”
Neshannock won the JV match in two games.
