The Shenango High volleyball team is bound for the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.
And the PIAA playoffs as well.
The Lady Wildcats captured a 25-16, 25-12, 25-18 quarterfinal win over South Park at Shenango on Saturday. The win secured a berth in the state playoffs as well.
The Lady Wildcats are 15-1 and will square off against Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Allegheny. Four teams qualify for the state playoffs out of the WPIAL in Class 2A.
“We made few mistakes against South Park, but still remained being aggressive,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said. “Our passing was near perfect for the entire match which made (Elyse) Lenhart’s job easy to feed our attackers.
“We need to maintain being in system to advance in the WPIAL and in the state playoffs.”
Emilee Fedrizzi paced the Lady Wildcats with 20 kills, 11 service points and three aces. Kylee Rubin contributed 14 kills and seven service points, while Maria Bryant delivered 13 service points and six digs.
Ashley DeCarbo chipped in 15 digs and Lenhart added 28 assists, five kills and four aces.
