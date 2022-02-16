A 2017 Shenango High graduate is making waves at Geneva College.
Domenick Data, a senior at Geneva College, set a school record and a season best 200 meters at the National Christian College Athletic Association Indoor Championships at Cedarville (Ohio) University. Data ran a time of 21.90 seconds, which puts him in contention to qualify for the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships.
Data was also the recipient of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, his sixth time out of seven weeks in this season.
Data was named the NCCAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week along with the weekly PAC award on Monday.
Data went on to qualify for the finals of the 60-meter race with a time of 6.93 seconds. This is a school record for Geneva College and a season best in the PAC for the event.
In the finals, Data finished fifth with a time of 7.01 seconds.
For his performance at the NCCAA Indoor Championships, Data was awarded the NCCCAA and PAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
Geneva College’s men and women track and field teams will be attending the PAC Indoor Championships Feb. 24 at Youngstown State University.
