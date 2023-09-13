The Shenango High golf team pulled away with a win against Ellwood City Lincoln on Wednesday.
Joe Campoli paced the Wildcats with a 37 to defeat Ellwood City, 213-220, in a WPIAL Section 5-2A match on the par-36 back nine at Sylvan Heights.
Gavin Bruce and Ben Santangelo both produced a 42 for Shenango (5-5 section, 7-9 overall). Jake Natale fired a 43 and Nick Garczewski followed with a 49 for the Wildcats.
Mitchell Covert led Ellwood City with a 39 and Carson Cappello was next with a 41. Andy Lin shot a 45, Jordan Keller notched a 47 and Nathan Kennedy provided a 48 for the Wolverines.
Mohawk defeats Laurel
Keigan Hopper fired a 34 to lead the Warriors to a 186-228 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Jay Wrona shot a 36 for Mohawk (8-1, 9-1), while his teammates Josh Wilkins and Mason Hopper both posted a 38. Drew Wrona was next for the Warriors with a 40.
Eli Bintrim led Laurel (2-8) with a 38. Seth Gilmore shot a 42, Tyler Allison followed with a 45, Nolan Dugan produced a 50 and Ben Daugherty was next with a 53.
Beaver upends New Castle
The Red Hurricane suffered a 216-241 WPIAL Section 5-3A loss against Beaver on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Phil Laurenza paced New Castle (1-7, 1-8) with a 44. Brody Young produced a 46, Sean Carmichael shot a 48, Vinny Micco was next with a 51 and Justin Girman fired a 52.
Girls Volleyball
Riverside sweeps Union
The Lady Panthers swept Union in a nonsection game, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23.
Kelly Cleaver led the Lady Scots with 12 kills and 13 digs, while Nina DiNardo had 19 assists. Hayden Strickler posted six kills for Union (2-5 overall).
Union won the JV match, 25-20, 25-13. Olivia Benedict had nine digs while Emily Ross had eight of her own in the junior varsity game.
Girls tennis
Neshannock's Noga and Urban compete in section singles tournament
Neshannock High's Elena Noga and Lindsey Urban, both seniors, competed in the WPIAL Section 4-2A Section Singles Tennis Tournament at Brady's Run Park.
In the round of 16, Urban, the No. 7 seed, defeated Riverside, 10-0, and was defeated in the quarterfinals by second-seeded Central Valley, 10-0. Fifth-seeded Blackhawk defeated Noga in the round of 16, 10-8.
Girls soccer
Wilmington loses in overtime
The Lady Greyhounds came up short in overtime against Slippery Rock, 4-3, in an away game.
There was no score at halftime. Sarah Dieter scored two goals for Wilmington (1-6), while Carly Hogg had a goal of her own.
Analiese Hendrickson recorded two assists while Maria Mitchell had one for the Lady Greyhounds. Wilmington's goalie, Brianna Jenkins, made eight saves in the game.
Boys soccer
Wilmington wins
The Greyhounds defeated West Middlesex, 6-2, in an away game. Colin Hill paced Wilmington with three goals and two assists.
Ryder Tervo posted two goals for the Greyhounds while James Winters had the other goal.
