JOHNSTOWN — The Shenango High girls basketball team made history Tuesday night.
Emilee Fedrizzi scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 49-45 PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff win over Northern Bedford at Pitt-Johnstown. It’s the first state playoff win in program history for Shenango.
“I’m very proud of them,” first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Everybody that we put in contributed.
“They worked so hard every day. I’m just thankful they have brought me along on this road.”
Shenango (15-9) will play Seton-La Salle (18-7), a 54-51 winner over Maplewood, on Friday at a time and site to be determined.
The Lady Wildcats got off to a slow start, trailing 15-8 after one quarter and 26-21 at the half. Shenango was down as much as 10 points in the first half.
“We looked a little sluggish early,” LaRocco said. “We had a long bus drive; a two-hour bus drive. We played on a big floor.
“I just kept telling the kids to find a way. Fight through it. There were 32 teams in the double-A girls playoff field and we wanted to get down to 16.”
Shenango caught Northern Bedford at the end of the third period, knotting the count at 35.
“We were mixing up our defenses,” LaRocco said. “We started trapping the ball and they started turning it over.”
Fedrizzi scored 13 of her points in the second half, including seven in the pivotal fourth quarter. She added four steals as well.
Shenango took a 48-45 advantage with 18 seconds remaining on a pair of foul shots by Fedrizzi. The Lady Wildcats iced it when Kylee Rubin split a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Emilee,” LaRocco said. “Those were big free throws she made. and Rubin hit a big one, too.”
Rubin added 11 rebounds and four blocks. Janie Natale netted 13 markers for the winners.
“Janie Natale made some huge shots in the fourth quarter,” LaRocco said.
Lydia Ritchey scored 14 points to lead Northern Bedford.
