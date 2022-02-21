The Shenango High girls basketball team was in a battle for the first three quarters Monday night.
The Lady Wildcats turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, in particular the fourth quarter, to pull away.
Shenango pressed Winchester Thurston in the final 16 minutes, forcing turnovers and capturing a 61-41 WPIAL Class 2A first-round win at Mars High School.
The win was the first in the postseason for the Lady Wildcats since a 69-30 preliminary-round decision over Beth-Center in the 2015-2016 playoffs.
“I don’t think too many people gave us a chance,” first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Our kids left it all on the floor. This was probably our most complete game of the year.
“To see their faces and how hard they played was satisfying; they wanted it. I couldn’t be prouder. Every girl on the team contributed tonight and I couldn’t be prouder.”
Shenango (14-8) advances to the quarterfinals and will face Neshannock on Thursday. The Lady Lancers won both matchups in Section 1 play, 52-32 and 72-25. Neshannock (21-2) is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion.
“The last time we were there, it wasn’t much of a contest at all,” LaRocco said of the team’s 72-25 loss at Neshannock. “We knew there was a chance we would be back there and we will be.
“I have nothing but respect for Neshannock. We will give it our best shot. I was disappointed the last time we played them. Neshannock has so many weapons. We’ll enjoy this one tonight and then get back to work.”
The teams were tied at 12 after the first quarter and the Lady Bears held a 19-18 advantage at the break. The Lady Wildcats led 35-31 after three periods before pulling away in the final eight minutes.
“We started pressing in the third quarter and it really bothered them,” LaRocco said. “It wore them out. We were relentless in the second half.
“To see the happiness and how excited they were after the game was great. I’m happy for them; this is all about them.”
Kylee Rubin paced the Lady Wildcats with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five steals. She netted 14 of her points in the second half.
“If there’s a better rebounder in Lawrence County, I haven’t seen her,” LaRocco said. “Fourteen is probably right at her average.”
Emilee Fedrizzi chipped in with 14 points and seven assists for the winners, while Kassidy Peters provided 10 markers. Jamie Natale tossed in nine points.
“It was everybody contributing,” LaRocco said. “We got a lot in transition from our press. Kylee was relentless all night long. She was battling; every rebound was hers.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of this team.”
Nadia Moore, who came in averaging almost 28 points a game, led Winchester Thurston (12-9) with 20 markers.
“Janie Natale did such a great job on Nadia Moore,” LaRocco said. “She embraced the challenge of guarding her.”
Shady Side Academy 68,
Laurel 28
The Spartans’ season came to an end with a loss to the Bulldogs in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Fox Chapel.
Laurel (13-9) trailed 19-7 after one quarter and 32-15 at the half. Shady Side Academy stretched the lead to 49-22 going to the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs (16-6) advance to meet Washington in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Kobe DeRosa led the Spartans with 11 points and George Michaels was next with nine.
Eli Teslovich and Josh Chu netted 14 points each for Shady Side Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.