McMURRAY — The Shenango High girls basketball team reached elite status Friday night.
Kylee Rubin recorded 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 59-53 PIAA Class 2A playoff win over Seton-La Salle at Peters Township.
Rubin put her name in the school’s record books as well in blocked shots. She now has 68, eclipsing the old mark of 66, set last year by Kelly Cleaver, who transferred to Union.
The win propels Shenango (16-9) into the Elite Eight for the first time in program history. The Lady Wildcats entered the PIAA playoffs without a victory in state competition. Shenango now has two PIAA wins, both coming this week.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” first-year Lady Wildcats coach Ricci LaRocco said. “These girls believe so much right now. We’ve come a long way from the beginning of November.
“They’re getting better each day. If someone told me three months ago we would be in the Elite Eight, I would have said ‘really?’. They earned it. Nobody is talking about us, and that’s OK.”
Shenango earns a date with a familiar foe — Neshannock — on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined. The Lady Lancers (26-2) knocked off the Lady Wildcats twice in WPIAL Section 1 action and once more in the district quarterfinals.
“We’ll be playing Tuesday; we know who we have,” LaRocco said. “We’ll come up with something. I couldn’t be prouder of my girls.
“They believe. They gave their hearts out every night, and they have done that every night.”
Rubin scored seven of her points in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth. She was 4 of 6 at the foul line in the fourth quarter. Shenango was 14 of 18 at the line in the fourth frame.
“We spent the majority of the fourth quarter at the foul line,” LaRocco said. “We pounded the ball in to Rubin and she accepted the challenge that we gave her.
“She demanded the ball and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
The Lady Wildcats led 6-5 after the first quarter and 18-15 at the half. Shenango carried a 35-31 margin into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Rebels (18-8) tied the game in the fourth quarter, but Shenango made its free throws down the stretch to come away with the victory.
The Lady Wildcats were 19 of 27 from the foul line overall.
“We couldn’t put them away,” LaRocco said. “The free throws we hit were huge.”
Emilee Fedrizzi scored 16 points for the Lady Wildcats and Janie Natale was next with 10. Natale was 6 of 8 at the charity stripe in the fourth period and Fedrizzi was 4 of 4 in the final eight minutes.
“I’m having a lot of fun. But, the girls deserve all the credit,” LaRocco said. “It’s the nine girls that come to practice every day and do what we tell them; they’re working hard and going after victories.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and get right back to work Saturday.”
Mallory Daly poured in a game-high 34 points for Seton-La Salle. She scored 14 points in the third quarter and 13 more in the fourth.
