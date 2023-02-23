BEAVER — When trying to navigate to Pitt’s Petersen Events Center, don’t take your foot off the gas.
Shenango High’s girls basketball team learned that Wednesday night.
The Lady Wildcats built a big lead and held on to defeat Brentwood, 43-39, in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal at Beaver High School.
“When you get this deep, they don’t ask you how,” Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “A goal of ours is to get to the Petersen Events Center and we’re one step closer to that. Did we play our best? Absolutely not, but we found a way to win and I am proud of them for that.”
Shenango meets Burgettstown (19-5), a 50-45 winner over Greensburg Central Catholic, in Saturday’s semifinals.
“I am not sure if any Shenango girls basketball team has been to the semis before, but I know we’re on our way Saturday. I couldn’t be happier,” LaRocco said. “In the playoffs, you have to find different ways to win and we did that tonight.”
Top-seeded Shenango (20-4) appeared poised to cruise past the Lady Spartans (13-10). The Lady Wildcats had a 13-11 edge after the first but an 8-0 run to begin the second quarter gave the squad a 21-11 advantage. Madison Long started the binge with a 3-pointer and Emilee Fedrizzi had back-to-back buckets. Amara DeFrank capped the spree with a free throw with 6:10 left in the second quarter.
However, instead of blowing out Brentwood, the Lady Wildcats cooled off and the Lady Spartans trimmed the deficit to 27-20 at intermission.
“I feel like we kind of got complacent,” Fedrizzi said. “We weren’t attacking as much and shooting as much. I feel like we have to go full-out the entire game. I think we learned from that.”
Shenango struggled offensively in the third quarter, too, and Brentwood cut the deficit to five points before looking at a 37-29 deficit at the horn.
The Lady Wildcats relied on their defense to carry them in the fourth quarter as their offense went silent. It finally found the bottom of the net on Fedrizzi’s bucket with 2:24 to play. The Lady Spartans got within a point, 39-38, with 39.7 seconds remaining, but Fedrizzi gave the team a 41-38 cushion with 34.3 seconds left.
“It was probably not one of Emilee’s best games, but when I needed her the most, she got the bucket and helped put the game away,” LaRocco said. “When you get this far, throw records out the window. I give Brentwood a lot of credit. They played hard. They were big and physical. We kind of relaxed a little bit. I think they came up with too many 50-50 balls. We didn’t shoot it as well as we have, but good teams find a way to win. “
Brentwood missed on a 3-point shot and Shenango got the rebound and fed the ball to Kylee Rubin, who iced the contest with 15.7 seconds to go.
“I was definitely frustrated myself. But, you just have to make the shots when you need them the most and I think we definitely did that,” Fedrizzi said. “I think our defense this game was better than previous games. There are still some things we have to work on, though.”
Fedrizzi led all scorers with 14 points, while Rubin had 11 and Ashley DeCarbo added nine.
