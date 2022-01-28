The Shenango High girls basketball team turned things around in the second half Thursday night.
The Lady Wildcats erased a 10-point halftime deficit to knock off South Side Beaver, 50-43, in a WPIAL Section 1-2A road decision.
Shenango (5-3 section, 10-6 overall) trailed 19-11 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats battled back in the third quarter to close to within 40-36 going to the final frame.
“They shot it pretty well in the first half,” first-year Shenango coach Ricci LaRocco said. “Maddy Long gave us big minutes; her hustle and aggressive play really paid off.
“The girls played their hearts out. Maddy was the big key off the bench. She really came through.”
Emilee Fedrizzi led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points, while Kylee Rubin chipped in with 11 markers and 13 rebounds.
The top four teams, including ties that can’t be broken, advance to the playoffs. Shenango is in third place, a game-and-a-half behind second-place Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
“This is a huge win,” LaRocco said. “It’s one of our goals to get to the playoffs. It’s a step closer.
“We’re in the heart of our schedule. I can’t say enough of how they responded in the second half. I think we were more physical. At halftime, I told the girls they have to match their physicality and they did.”
Emily Bailey netted 12 points for the Lady Rams (2-6, 8-8).
O.L. Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 39
The Lady Lancers had their 11-game winning streak snapped by the host Lady Chargers in a Section 1-2A matchup.
“I thought they outplayed us,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “Their defense just took us out of everything we wanted to run. Their bigs caused us issues.”
The Lady Lancers (8-1, 15-2) won the first meeting, 60-34.
“They looked like a completely different team tonight,” Grybowski said. “They improved immensely. They rebounded and they took care of the ball.”
“They got their hands on so many passes and that comes on me. We weren’t very prepared.”
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-1, 12-4) was 19 of 33 from the floor, compared to 13 of 56 for the Lady Lancers. The Lady Chargers won the rebounding battle, 35-22, and Neshannock turned the ball over 14 times.
“We got some offensive rebounds, but we couldn’t put it back in,” Grybowski said. “They went to a 2-3 zone and extended it a little bit this time. We missed a lot of wide open 3s.”
Neshannock held a 23-16 advantage late in the first half. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, though, scored the final five points of the half to close to 23-21 at the break.
“They got the momentum there and that really hurt us,” Grybowski said of the late stages of the opening half.
Mairan Haggerty scored 23 points with seven rebounds to lead Neshannock. Neleh Nogay contributed five steals and five assists, while Addi Watts grabbed six rebounds.
Kyleigh Nagy scored 20 points for the Lady Chargers.
“I feel there is a very good possibility we will see each other again,” Grybowski said.
Union 44,
Eden Christian 19
The Lady Scots put the game away in the second quarter in a Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Warriors.
Union (5-0, 15-0) held an 11-5 lead after one quarter before pushing the buffer to 33-5 at the half.
Elise Booker paced the Lady Scots with 14 points, seven steals, four assists and three rebounds. Kelly Cleaver contributed 13 markers, 12 boards, three assists and four steals. Kylie Fruehstorfer followed with 10 tallies.
Emilia Johnson notched 11 points for Eden Christian (1-4, 8-6).
Laurel 55,
Beaver Falls 47
The Lady Spartans rallied for a Section 1-3A home win over the Lady Tigers.
It’s the fifth consecutive win for Laurel (5-2, 10-5).
Beaver Falls held an 11-10 lead after one quarter and a 21-19 margin at recess.
The Lady Spartans put up 24 third-quarter points to forge a 43-39 advantage going to the final frame.
Johnna Hill paced a balanced Laurel attack with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Danielle Pontius tossed in 11 markers. Lucia Lombardo and Joselynn Fortuna both added 10 tallies.
Avina Norman netted a game-high 26 points for Beaver Falls (2-7, 3-11).
North Catholic 60,
Mohawk 37
The Lady Warriors struggled in the second half in a Section 1-3A home loss to the Trojanettes.
Mohawk (4-4, 5-10) trailed 19-12 after one period and 26-23 at the break. The Lady Warriors, though, were outscored 34-14 in the second half, including 19-5 in the pivotal third quarter.
Aricka Young scored 11 points to pace Mohawk and Alexa Kadilak was next with seven.
North Catholic is now 8-0, 11-4.
Greenville 50,
Wilmington 21
The Lady Greyhounds struggled in a District 10, Region 4-3A road loss to the Trojanettes.
Wilmington (2-3, 9-6) trailed 14-6 after one period and 29-8 at the break.
“Greenville is just a really talented basketball team,” Lady Greyhounds coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “When you get down to a team like that, it’s tough. We have to get back to the drawing board.”
Lia Krarup netted nine points for Wilmington.
Grace Cano posted 17 points for Greenville (5-0, 11-3).
