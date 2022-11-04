The Shenango High and Freeport volleyball teams will face off on Saturday for the WPIAL Class 2A crown at the UPMC Events Center located on Robert Morris University’s campus.
The second-seeded Lady Wildcats and the top-seeded Lady Yellowjackets punched their tickets to the championship after defeating Avonworth and Quaker Valley, respectively, on Tuesday at North Allegheny High School.
For Shenango coach Greg Dugan, this is his ninth year at Shenango and his second trip to the WPIAL championship.
“We had a really good practice today. It was one of the best practices we’ve had,” Dugan said. “We are making a few adjustments for Freeport. We’ll wait until Saturday to see how it works out.”
Freeport’s preparation has been the same as always, according to coach Tom Phillips.
“Preparations are really no different than what they have been,” Phillips said. “Every game is the game preparation for us. We try not to look ahead and play the game that’s in front of us. We’ve been working hard every single day.”
Shenango is 16-1 overall. The Lady ‘Cats fell short against Neshannock in their last Section 1-2A game of the season on Oct. 20.
Freeport is 18-2 overall. The Lady Yellowjackets’ only two losses came at the hands of North Allegheny and Seneca Valley in nonsection battles.
One of the biggest threats Freeport possesses, according to Dugan, is the established veteran instinct of playing in championship games. The Lady Yellowjackets have claimed six WPIAL crowns, 2021 being their latest, along with four silver medals and the team has won 18 consecutive section titles.
“I think all nine of our starters that will be on the floor (Saturday) were all significant players in our (2021) championship team. The thing about the game of volleyball is you never know what’s going to happen,” Phillips said. “Obviously, these girls have been there before and played on that floor and won a championship. We only lost one girl from our team last year, one senior that we had. I think the experience factor should be a factor for us.”
“They know what it takes to win,” Dugan said of Freeport. “My kids are going into this with a positive attitude. They think they can do it, too. We got an excellent chance with that positive attitude.”
Dugan praised his offensive leaders, Kylee Rubin and Emilee Fedrizzi.
“They’re just consistent. Everything they do is consistent day in and day out. They go all out even when they are warming up,” Dugan said of the offensive duo. “Their preparation for this game is right where they need to be. We all need to be aggressive on the team. We can’t send a free ball over the net. (Freeport’s) an aggressive team and we have to be the same. Even serves, we have to be aggressive on our serves.”
In the process of heading to the WPIAL championship, the Lady ‘Cats have grabbed some school records along the way. Rubin holds Shenango’s school record for most kills at 423 while Elyse Lenhart holds the school record for assists at 749.
“All of the school records are falling daily at this point. I’m just sitting right here totaling things up,” Dugan said. “The ace record, service points, even the digs with Ashley DeCarbo. Every day we’re adding one to the mix here. School records are great but these kids want to win a championship.”
Another instrumental player in Shenango’s arsenal is its libero, Ashley DeCarbo.
“Ashley’s aware she’s going to have to be a big part of this. She’s going to be all over the court digging these volleyballs and giving us good passes,” Dugan said. “She’s definitely going to be a key for us and she’s mentally ready for this — all of the kids are. Once you get to the championship, usually kids are all nervous but they aren’t. There’s no nerves right now and that’s the first time I’ve seen that.”
Phillips thinks that Shenango has multiple things to watch out for in the championship game.
“I think when you look at Shenango you have to look at their two outside hitters. They got a great setter; their libero is solid. They’re a very good team there’s no question about it,” Phillips said. “They bring out their seniors. From the experience factor of just being a senior and playing a couple seasons like that it’s a positive too. We’ve seen them different places and different times. We played at the Franklin Regional Tournament at the beginning of the year and they were there so we got a look at them there. Obviously, they’re a whole lot better than they were then and so are we. We have all the respect in the world for them. They are very good.”
Freeport has the capability of adding some players into the championship lineup that were previously out due to injuries.
“We just got back one of our best players, our best blocker, that has been out for six weeks. (Autumn English) fractured a bone in her foot at Ligonier Valley and has been in a boot for six weeks,” Phillips said.”She just got the OK to come back to practice and she’s working her way back into things. We’re hoping she’s able to go on Saturday. We had another girl who tore her ACL, Kayla Carnahan. She got cleared today to wear a brace and play.
“Both Kayla and Autumn English should be close to being available for that game on Saturday. Other than that, we’re pretty healthy. Eating right, sleeping right and taking care of yourself — that’s the name of the game right now. We’re hoping to get Autumn back into the fold real soon here. She did practice tonight so her and Kayla both were back at practice today.”
Dugan said that there was colds and sore throats throughout the team but, “today was the first day of practice that everyone was healthy.”
