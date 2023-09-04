INDUSTRY — The Shenango High football team took care of business Saturday.
The Wildcats forced three Western Beaver turnovers en route to a 21-15 WPIAL nonconference road win.
Shenango (1-1) managed just 120 yards of total offense. However, the Wildcats got three Jakob Kamerer short-yardage touchdown runs and three extra points from Andy Johnston to score the win.
Kamerer scored on runs of 3, 1 and 1. He led the team in rushing with 36 yards on 11 attempts.
Sam Patton completed two passes for the Wildcats in five attempts for 34 yards for the winners. Patton also rushed for 30 yards.
Western Beaver (0-2) opened the scoring on a Tyson Florence 26-yard run and held a 7-0 buffer after one stanza.
Shenango regrouped and tallied two touchdown totes from Kamerer in the second period to forge a 14-7 halftime advantage. The Wildcats carried a 21-7 margin going to the fourth frame.
Florence closed the scoring on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter with 2:41 remaining. Dorian Meghee completed the successful two-point conversion when he corralled a high snap and ran it in. The Golden Beavers were attempting to kick the extra point but the high snap prompted the run for two.
Shenango recovered the squib kick at its 34 with 2:45 left. The Wildcats picked up one first down and ran out the clock.
The win avenged a 35-14 decision by Western Beaver a season ago. It’s also the Wildcats’ first victory over the Golden Beavers since a 28-0 verdict in 2016.
Shenango hosts Riverside (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonconference matchup. It’s the home opener for the Wildcats. The Panthers won last year’s clash, 27-6
