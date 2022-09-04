Western Beaver wore down the Shenango High football team Saturday night.
The Wildcats' defense allowed almost 400 yards of total offense and their offense turned the ball over three times in dropping a 35-14 WPIAL nonconference home decision to Western Beaver.
"The last two weeks, we've really struggled on the defensive side of the ball. Mainly with the big play," Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. "Just some missed tackles and bad coverage. We kind of expected some of these things to happen with this young group. It's things we can correct and things to improve on.
"We have played two very good teams so far."
Shenango (0-2) surrendered 191 yards through the air to the Golden Beavers (2-0). In a 32-14 season-opening home loss to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart the week before, the Wildcats allowed 297 passing yards.
"The two teams had very skilled received receivers and running backs," Graham said. "We're working on some stuff for this week. Offensively, we have to be able to score more than 14 points. We have to work on all aspects of the game."
Western Beaver led 15-0 after one quarter before Shenango cut it to 15-7 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sam Patton to Nick Dando. Andrew Johnston converted the extra point.
The Golden Beavers pushed the lead to 21-7 and Shenango answered on a 5-yard touchdown tote from C.J.Miller and a Johnston extra point. But, Western Beaver built the advantage to 27-14 at the break and the visitors put the game away with another touchdown in the third quarter to close the scoring.
Patton was 11 of 20 for 105 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Hunter Lively rolled up 52 rushing yards on 14 carries for the hosts.
"We're progressing with the young group," Graham said. "Those two games will be a very good test for us. There's some really good teams we'll face in conference play."
Brayden George caught five passes for 42 yards for Shenango.
The Wildcats are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday when they travel to Riverside (0-1) for a WPIAL conference battle.
"Riverside is always a good opponent," Graham said. "They're usually a physical team. We'll have to match their physicality."
