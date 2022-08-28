The Shenango High football team came up short Saturday night.
The Wildcats took a brief lead in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold it, in dropping a 32-14 WPIAL nonconference home decision to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the season opener for both schools.
Shenango erased a 13-0 first-quarter deficit with a touchdown late in the first frame and another tally in the second quarter to forge a 14-13 advantage. However, the Chargers scored a late touchdown before halftime for a 20-14 buffer.
Sam Patton threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Miller for the Wildcats’ first score. Hunter Lively’s two-yard touchdown tote accounted for Shenango’s other touchdown.
Andrew Johnston made of the Wildcats’ extra points.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart put the game away in the third quarter with two touchdowns.
Patton was 9 of 22 through the air for 112 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Lively rushed for 51 yards on 13 carries.
Shenango returns to action at 7 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Western Beaver (1-0) in a nonconference contest. The Golden Beavers opened the season with a 20-7 road decision over Beaver.
