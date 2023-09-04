The Shenango High boys cross country team fared well Saturday.
The Wildcats placed fourth overall in the Hickory High Hornet Harrier Invitational. Gennaro Leitera led the Shenango boys, finishing ninth in 18:03.
Michael Fleis took 28th for the Wildcats in 19:15 and Dom Naples was 31st in 19:26. Gavin Taylor finished 33rd in 19:33 and Jacob Bupp was 41st in 20:33.
Ty Lyles finished 20th for Shenango in the boys junior high race in 11:37.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Hailey Lee, as she finished 14th in 22:34. Aubrey Kuczynski followed for Shenango in 29th in 25:06, while Cooper Buckel took 34th in 25:28 and Ella Wittmann was 40th in 26:30.
Jaylyn Herman placed 15th for Shenango in the girls junior high race in 13:01.
Neshannock teams compete
The Lancers’ boys and girls squads participated in the Marty Uher Invitational, which was held at PennWest California University.
Neshannock’s boys team took 12th out of 19 teams. The Lady Lancers were 14th out of 16 squads.
Brendan Burns paced the Lancers’ boys team, finishing seventh in 17:51. Cole Hutchison was 33rd in 19:46 for Neshannock, while Steven Almanzar was 73rd in 21:07. Nick Bender (93rd, 21:47) and Isaiah Turner (116th, 22:33) also competed.
Maria DiMuccio finished 49th for the Lady Lancers in 25:05 and Chellsie Karns captured 120th in 30:18. Adrienne Wilt (121st, 30:24), Isabella Neofotistos (155th, 34:37) and Savannah Schill (155th, 34:37) also ran for Neshannock.
Jazelle Mozzocio placed fourth for Neshannock’s girls in the junior high race in 13:29. Connor Lough crossed the line in 14th place in the boys junior high race in 12:24.
Girls soccer
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 1-0 District 10, nonregion home match to Girard.
Girard led 1-0 at the half.
Lady Greyhounds goalkeeper Brianna Jenkins made 11 saves, while Rileigh Royer stopped three shots during 15 minutes of relief at the end.
Wilmington (0-3) had just one shot on goal.
Volleyball Ellwood tops Union
The Lady Wolverines claimed a 25-18, 25-23, 25-17 WPIAL nonsection road win over the Lady Scots.
Ellwood City is now 2-1. No other statistics were submitted.
