The Shenango High baseball team and New Castle had a stagnant start before a wild pickoff throw from Dante Micaletti allowed Shenango to put up the first tally of the game.
The Wildcats defeated New Castle, 4-2, in a nonsection game on Monday.
Tino Campoli (4-0) earned the victory. He pitched six innings and surrendered four hits, two runs — both earned — with 12 strikeouts.
“I just felt good from the start of the game and then I know I had my defense behind me,” Campoli said. “We were swinging it pretty well so I had confidence the whole game. You still got to bring the energy for games like this and even though it’s a nonsection game they’re still our rivals. We still know them pretty personally from being in a small town so we always want to beat teams like that.”
“Our ace is back,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said of Campoli. “He has struck out 29 batters in the last 16 innings.”
Micaletti (1-3) took the loss. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and relinquished five hits, four runs — two earned — with five walks and five strikeouts.
Shenango (10-4) was primed to score before the bottom of the third but the runners seemed hesitant to round bases.
“Some of our base running in the first couple innings left a little to be desired,” Kelly said. “I tell our players all the time, ‘Base running is 75 percent on the runner and 25 percent on the coach.’ In other words, if you’re on first base and there’s a base hit into right center, it’s right in front of you, you’re reading it. You have to be able to tell yourself I can make it or I can’t. What I tell our players is when you’re running the bases you’re going to the next base unless I stop you. Don’t run to that base and look to me. We were a little hesitant on the bases.”
Shenango outhit The Red Hurricane (2-9), 5-4.
“We’re having a rough season. We have our ups and downs especially coming off a championship season,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “We lost some key players last year; we have some new guys filling in positions this year that are just learning it. We’re going to continue this year, hopefully make the playoffs, we need a couple things to happen to make the playoffs and then make a run there.
“We’re building right now. There’re guys that didn’t play last year that are, again, filling in positions this year. We have to figure out where they’re going to be next year with us. This is a learning opportunity for them, it’s a building process for them. We’re really pleased with the younger guys, we have a bright future at New Castle. We just need to figure out where guys are going to be.”
New Castle’s Anthony Miller tied the game at one after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning. He had two RBIs in the game.
“Anthony’s a clutch player,” Cook said. “Anthony can do everything around a plate whether it’s a home run, lay down a bunt, we’re always confident when he’s up. He hit it opposite field off a good pitcher. There’s so much we could say about him. He’s an outstanding player.”
Shenango’s Braden Zeigler connected with a pitch in the fifth inning to drive home Grayson Hooks. Adam Bryant followed up with a hit to drive in two more runners.
“It’s important to get the ball in play. Striking out is not how we thrive, we say that all the time,” Kelly said. “In our 10 commandments of Shenango baseball, five, striking out is not how we thrive. If you put the ball in play good things are going to happen and normally do. Ziggy hustled down the line, it was a very difficult play for the third baseman and he almost made it, but Ziggy hustled down the line. Then, Adam Bryant got a huge two-out, bases loaded hit and that was the hit of the game.”
Shenango plated one run in the third inning and three more in the fifth.
New Castle’s Miller knocked in the solo homer in the fourth inning and one more in the sixth.
