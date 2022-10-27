Shenango kept its undefeated record intact and grabbed the Tri-County Football League Pop Warner championship in the process.
The Wildcats defeated Neshannock, 16-8, in a double-overtime victory at Westminster’s Memorial Field.
The Lancers scored the first touchdown of the game after a run by Joey DiMuccio and a two-point conversion by Amari Rapchak to end the first half, 8-0.
Kash Koscinski scored Shenango’s (7-0) first touchdown on an 88-yard run in the second half of the game. Shenango’s Caleb McConnell tied the game at eight after a successful two-point conversion.
Neshannock’s (4-3) attempts to tie the game at second overtime was cut short after Nolan Kuczynski intercepted a pass from Jared Corey to end the game.
The following are the winners of the Tri-County League Pop Warner championship: McConnell, Koscinski, Kuczynski, Dylan Caldwell, Austin Tepsic, Nolan REiter, Christian McCommons, Noah Egetoe, Jake Birtalan, Ethan Amabile, Blake Baka, Michael Lacko, Cian Klik, Lucas Frampton, Judah Kraner, Luca Fiore, Vito Ludovici, Gio DePaolo, Landon Stephenson, Dylan Myer, Conner George, Blake Kubit, Grayson Thomas, Geno Parrott, John Adamo and Carter Brown.
