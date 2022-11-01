The Shenango High volleyball team punched its ticket to the WPIAL Class 2A championship on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Lady ‘Cats went the distance to knock off third-seeded Avonworth, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-9, at North Allegheny High School.
“It feels great,” Shenango coach Greg Dugan said on the victory. “We’ve been there once before and we’re going to get another chance going back out playing Freeport. Freeport’s a very good team so it’s going to be a lot of fun. The heart on this team, we can accomplish anything.”
Shenango took the first set with the help of Emilee Fedrizzi’s offense.
“I think we just had a lot of adrenaline going and I knew we needed to start off strong the first set to win the rest,” Fedrizzi said. “It feels amazing. I think we’re ready and we’ve been wanting this for a long time.”
Fedrizzi led Shenango with 18 kills, 12 points and three aces.
“All year long it’s either been Emilee, Kylee back and forth. We had solid defense and passing that first set,” Dugan said. “Passing kind of went away the second and third set but we got it back. I knew once we started passing the ball that I had the center and the attackers to finish.”
Avonworth was hitting deep shots to the middle and back of the Shenango’s territory to build some offensive momentum.
“I think we didn’t handle the quick middle attack at first but I think we adjusted and stayed up and made it work,” Ashley DeCarbo, Shenango’s libero, said. “We knew we had to bounce back, we knew we had to do it. We came into this game knowing we are not walking out of here losing. We pulled it together; we got it done.”
The Lady Antelopes won the next two games to grab a 2-1 advantage before the fourth set.
“I told them, ‘If I would’ve told you at the beginning of the year you had two sets to win to get to play in the WPIAL championship what would you say to me?’” Dugan said. “They all looked at each other and they said, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ They went out and they did it.”
In the fourth set, the Lady ‘Cats came alive with Fedrizzi serving eight consecutive times. Shenango fed off the previous set’s momentum to win the final set of the night.
“She’s been the leader for serves all year long,” Dugan said of Fedrizzi. “Once Emilee goes back and she starts and gets in a rhythm, she gets in a groove, she can run seven, eight, nine points off easy.”
Elyse Lenhart supplied five kills and 28 assists. Lenhart now holds the school record, previously held by assistant coach Caitlyn Schnell, with 749 assists.
“Amazing. I feel amazing,” Lenhart said on grabbing the record. “Keeping the energy up is the key in this game. That was the only key in this game, keeping the energy up and it kills the other team.”
Kylee Rubin produced 12 kills and seven points for Shenango.
“It feels so surreal. We’ve been working for this every since...I don’t even know. It’s the best feeling in the world, honestly,” Rubin said of the victory. “I think we knew physically we weren’t on tonight but there was no one else who wanted that more than us. It was purely heart, we fought for everything.”
Shenango will face off against the No. 1 seed, Freeport, at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the UPMC Events Center at Robert Morris University.
“We acknowledge (Freeport’s) skills,” Rubin said. “In our heads, we can beat anyone on any given day so we’re ready for the challenge.”
