The Shenango High boys and girls track and field teams stood out at the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Peters Township Middle School on Wednesday.
The boys track and field team returned to Lawrence County for the first time with gold, while the girls team claimed bronze.
“(I’m) ecstatic for the kids. I’ve had such a hardworking group of boys,” Shenango Coach Chris Vecenie said. “This group of seniors has been runner-up twice and lost a year to COVID so it really meant a lot to them to get the win. Twice we’ve been down here and lost in the 4x4 and this time we actually got to win the 4x4 and the meet. Really happy for those boys.
“The perseverance within the team is high. They do a fantastic job of recruiting among other kids. You can’t just win one of these with one group of seniors. They do a great job making sure kids come out, paying the price and being good examples. I think we have a fantastic section so we were very battle tested. In the last four years we’ve been one, two in the WPIAL out of our section between us and the Riverside boys. You know when you make it down here you have a chance. These guys never quit believing and never gave up, I’m really proud of them.”
The Shenango boys took home gold after defeating Greensburg Central Catholic, 82.50-67.50 and South Park, 115-30. Shenango was able to knock off last year’s WPIAL Class 2A champions, Riverside, 80-70.
“Overall, team balance,” Vecenie said on where the team was lacking in past years. “Seemed like we’d be missing just a little bit here and there. In certain events you try to eliminate holes and it just kind of worked out this year. We were able to blend and kids took on some new events and moved events. Sometimes when you’re that close, we lost the meet by three points a couple times, we lost the meet by four points once. You’re right there, it’s a matter of who’s running better on a day.”
Will Patton won two events — the shot put (50-04.50) and discus (156-01).
“Everyone’s worked super hard this year,” Patton said. “Today was tough with the two relays. Not doing exactly what we were hoping they would but the guys fought back. Very happy for all of us. Every meet with Riverside is super intense, everyone’s pretty focused, it’s probably the most competitive sporting event I’ve been to really.”
Tyler Morosky also won two events for Shenango. He placed first in the 110 hurdles (16:03) and the 300 hurdles (41:30).
The Shenango girls track and field team came up short of gold but managed to place third after beating Riverside 84.00-66.00. The Lady Wildcats fell to Greensburg Central Catholic, 81.00-69.00, and Quaker Valley, 89.00-61.00.
“We couldn’t be more proud of them,” Shenango coach John Montgomery said. “We don’t have a lot of kids on the team so everybody has got three or four events. We had PRs everywhere I looked, a lot of good performances, they’re a really tough, hardworking group. We’ve been here quite a few times, the girls that are upperclassmen they knew what the place looked like and they knew what they had to do. They did great.”
The Lady Wildcats’ Emma Callahan captured first place in the discus (134-00), javelin (106-03) and shot put (48-01).
“I think this one you’re just focusing on your team,” Callahan said. “It doesn’t necessarily matter how you do. You’re just trying to get the first place for your team, just trying to get a mark. My coach, my dad as well, said, ‘Number one goal today is to get a good mark for your team.’ I think that’s just the goal to get the win for the team more than a PR for yourself.”
Sara Roe, a freshman, stood out at the meet, winning the long jump (16-05 3/4) and triple jump (34-09).
“It feels really good to win as a freshman,” Roe said. “It honestly feels like a really big accomplishment and I’m proud of how I did today. It was different because it was the WPIAL championships and it’s nice to have your team here and cheering you on. They cheered me on a lot. It’s really nice to have those upperclassmen here with us.”
