McMURRAY — The Shenango High boys track and field team looked to grab back-to-back WPIAL Class 2A championships, but came up short on Tuesday at Confluence Stadium.
Shenango placed last against South Park, Quaker Valley and Greensburg Central Catholic. South Park narrowly defeated Shenango by three points to take bronze, 76-73.
“I’m super proud of the boys,” Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. “They ran their hearts out. We just didn’t have enough to get over the hump today. I tip my cap to all of the kids who put themselves out there and did everything they could.”
Greensburg Central Catholic placed first in the meet, while Quaker Valley took second. Shenango had some injuries coming into the championship meet.
“We were a little dinged up, but we went into the day thinking we might have just enough gas left in the tank,” Vecenie said. “A couple of things went against us and we came up a little short today.”
The Wildcats’ throwers excelled in their events. Michael Othites, a senior, took first place in the discus event with a throw of 155-05.
“I’m just really glad I was able to give my team some points and help them out today,” Othites said. “There was a nice tailwind coming on and it was good. Every big meet like this you go in kind of nervous and excited. You just have to get over that and do what you have to do.”
Andrew Demko, a senior, placed first in the shot put with a distance of 45-09.5.
“It was really nice to get first place for my team,” Demko said, adding about warmups, “It was a hard day. It was a struggle. I wasn’t really throwing all that well, but you have to push through it and kind of connect with my form.”
Colton Fedrizzi wrapped things up for Shenango’s throwing team in the javelin event. The junior took gold in javelin with a distance of 143-07.
“The throwing team did really well today. We came together and got that first place,” Fedrizzi said. “We were looking good. We had a lot of help from our coach, coach (Matt) Callahan, he does a great job.”
Vecenie praised his throwers.
“We’ve been throwing well all year,” Vecenie said. “The seniors, Demko and Othites, have been waiting their turn behind some really good throwers that we graduated last year. We’re really glad to see them finally get the recognition they deserve. In the javelin, Colton Fedrizzi is a first-year junior doing track for us. He has been throwing well as well.”
