Will Patton and Maria Owens shined at the Midwestern Athletic Conference track and field meet on Wednesday.
Patton swept the shot put and discus, setting Shenango school records with throws of 55-4 1/2 and 176-8, respectively, to lead the host Wildcats to the boys team title with 93 points.
“That’s one of the more surprising ones,” Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said. “We had a good feeling related to the discus just based on his previous ability, level and where he was throwing coming into the year. The shot put (record) was one of the more unexpected. It’s been there since 1977. Fifty-five feet is a really far throw and heading into the beginning of the year Will was throwing well. That one surprised me, but it was a nice surprise for a hard working kid.”
Shenango teammate Tyler Morosky claimed gold in the 110 and 300 hurdle events. Morosky had a time of 15.86, a personal best, in the high hurdles and 43.38 in the intermediates.
“Tyler just shows up day in and day out,” Vecenie said. “He’s a quiet kind of kid, but does whatever you ask him to. He’s very competitive even though he’s not loud about it. He pushes himself every day. He ran a personal best in the 110 hurdle. He won the 300 hurdles for I don’t know how many meets in a row now. He’s trending in the right direction.”
Owens, New Castle High’s star jumper, won in the long, triple and high jumps to claim girls field MVP honors.
“She had a good day on a tough day,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “It was tough on all the competitors; Maria was busy because she ran the 4x100. She had a strong day against a good field.”
Owens won the high jump at 5-4 1/2, long jumped 17-7 and triple jumped 37’ 3/4.
Owens wasn’t the only competitor from New Castle to take gold in a jumping event. Michael Wells took first place in the long jump at 21-2.
“Mike was really good and he’s been flirting with 21 feet in the long jump and he hit a really nice jump on his first jump,” Cowart said. “It’s a really good mark for athletes in the county. He really competed hard in the high jump as well and was really close to getting another first-place medal there too.”
Neshannock’s Cam’Ron Owens was second in the high jump.
Aside from Owens, Shenango’s Emma Callahan led the Lawrence County girls contingent with a first in the shot put (46-4 3/4). She also was second in the discus.
Tori Atkins was the county’s other gold medalist, winning the 400 dash in 1:00.92.
“She’s done nothing but exceed expectations this year,” Laurel coach Bill Allmann said. “As a freshman coming into a very strong lead in a very hard event, especially coming in after basketball season, it’s amazing to the see the kind of athlete she is. I feel like a lot of the larger schools were shocked to see someone performing so well out of the smaller schools.”
Moon was second in the boys team standings with 52 points. West Allegheny (66) won the girls team championship, edging out Quaker Valley (59).
