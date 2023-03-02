A rough night at the foul line proved costly for the Shenango High boys basketball team Wednesday night.
The Wildcats were just 13 of 23 from the charity stripe in dropping an 80-79 WPIAL Class 2A consolation matchup to Serra Catholic.
“I thought the effort was there,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “Making 13 for 23 at the line is not good. We have to make them from the line; we have to hit our foul shots better.
“I’m disappointed for the kids, especially for the seniors. We needed to get a stop when we needed to and we didn’t.”
The loss ends Shenango’s season at 15-11, including dropping five of its last six matchups.
Serra Catholic (15-11) made a field goal with four seconds left to secure the win. The Wildcats had a halfcourt heave at the buzzer, but it was off the mark.
“It was a good game. I thought we played hard,” McQuiston said. “That’s what you want. I don’t think they left anything out on the court.”
The Eagles grab the seventh and final playoff spot in the PIAA playoffs out of the WPIAL with the victory.
Brody McQuiston led Shenango with 33 points and Joe Campoli contributed 12. Braden Zeigler was next with nine.
Brody McQuiston pulled down 10 rebounds, Zeigler handed out five assists, and Hunter Lively added three assists and three steals to go with his four points.
